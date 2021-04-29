Report: Vikings Could Trade for Drew Lock if the Broncos Draft a Top QB

The Vikings have been rumored to be interested in the second tier of quarterbacks in this year's draft as they look for a backup with some developmental upside. Instead, what if they traded for a former second-round pick with 18 NFL starts to his name?

Minnesota is considered a possible trade destination for Broncos quarterback Drew Lock if Denver drafts one of the top QBs on Thursday night, according to a report from SI's Albert Breer.

"One veteran quarterback who could be moved this weekend: Denver third-year man Drew Lock," Breer wrote. "If the Broncos land Justin Fields or Trey Lance (which I think is a possibility), there’s a strong perception that Lock will be on the block starting Friday. One potential destination I’ve heard for Lock is Minnesota, a team that could use an affordable backup with upside."

Breer also mentions the Panthers as a potential suitor for Lock if they don't draft a to[ QB. Carolina sits one pick ahead of Denver at No. 8. Both the Panthers (Sam Darnold) and Broncos (Teddy Bridgewater) have traded for veteran options this offseason, but Darnold is more likely than Bridgewater to be viewed as a potential long-term starting option.

If Paton and the Broncos end up with Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones, it sounds like there's a chance Lock could be headed to Minnesota, potentially as soon as Friday. With Bridgewater in the fold as their bridge quarterback or veteran backup, Lock would no longer be needed in Denver.

I don't hate this idea for the Vikings. Lock was quite bad last year, but he has shown some flashes and still possesses a bit of upside. Perhaps the Vikings think Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko could help develop him in an environment where he could learn from Kirk Cousins. Gary Kubiak — who is retired but undoubtedly still has some sort of presence in the Vikings organization — had a role with the Broncos front office when they were scouting Lock, who was drafted 42nd overall in 2019.

Lock might have more upside than someone like Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask, and he would come at a cheaper cost. The Vikings presumably would only need to send a Day 3 pick to the Broncos for Lock, who has two years left on his rookie contract.

Another thing to note: it's a long shot, but don't count out the Vikings shocking the world and drafting one of the top QBs tonight, whether by trading up or if one happens to fall to them. Also in his draft notebook, Breer wrote that "it wouldn’t stun me if the Eagles, Vikings, Patriots or Raiders was quietly thinking about [quarterback in the first round]."

We'll have to wait and see what happens over the next couple days, but I'd be surprised if the weekend ends and the Vikings didn't add a quarterback of some sort.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all throughout draft weekend. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.