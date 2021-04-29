NewsGame DaySkol Section+Si.com
Search
Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness With the Packers is Great News for the Vikings

Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness With the Packers is Great News for the Vikings

If Rodgers really does end up being traded, the Vikings would have to be considered the favorites in the NFC North.
Author:
Publish date:
If Rodgers really does end up being traded, the Vikings would have to be considered the favorites in the NFC North.

It's been a wild Day 1 of the NFL Draft, and not a single pick has been made yet.

The big story of the day was a bomb dropped by ESPN's Adam Schefter: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the organization and does not want to come back to Green Bay in 2021.

Since that report from Schefter dropped, the rumors and news have been all over the place regarding Rodgers and his future.

Here's what we know so far: Rodgers is legitimately upset and has been for a while, dating back to the Packers trading up to draft Jordan Love in the first round last year instead of giving him another weapon on offense. He also may have been frustrated about the team choosing to a kick an infamous field goal on fourth down late in the NFC Championship loss to Tampa Bay. 

The Packers remain committed to Rodgers and have no plans to trade him, and they've sent multiple members of the front office to visit with him this offseason. They've even offered a contract extension.

But Rodgers isn't budging. He recently got engaged to Shailene Woodley, has hosted "Jeopardy!", and is generally at a different point in his life right now. Nothing seems imminent right now, because the Packers have no reason to trade him unless he's 100 percent serious about not wanting to play for them anymore, but who knows what will happen in the coming days and weeks.

Here's more:

As you can see, the reports are somewhat all over the place. Like with Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson earlier this offseason, it's anyone's guess if this is just smoke or if something really might happen.

Regardless, this type of drama is good news for Vikings fans. If Rodgers does end up forcing his way out of the division, Minnesota would become the favorites to win it, and Kirk Cousins would suddenly be the NFC North's best quarterback after the departures of Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

This could all amount to nothing if Rodgers and the Packers end up working out an extension. But it seems like a very serious situation right now and something to keep monitoring going forwards.

NFL Draft weekend is the best, isn't it?

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all throughout draft weekend. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there. 

USATSI_15142762_168388404_lowres
News

Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness With the Packers is Great News for the Vikings

USATSI_15365587_168388404_lowres
News

Report: Vikings Could Trade for Drew Lock if the Broncos Draft a Top QB

USATSI_15360210
News

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Needs, Pre-Draft Depth Chart, List of Picks

Paton
News

Three Potential Trade Up and Trade Down Partners For the Vikings in the First Round

USATSI_12589572_168388404_lowres
News

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, Vikings Preview

USATSI_12876177 (1)
News

The Latest 2021 NFL Draft Rumors and Reports Surrounding the Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_11207718_168388404_lowres
News

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Seven-Round Mock Draft With Three Trades

USATSI_11593937_168388404_lowres
News

Five Takeaways From Rick Spielman's 2021 Pre-NFL Draft Press Conference