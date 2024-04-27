Vikings Select Oregon CB Khyree Jackson With 108th Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The Vikings have selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson with the 108th pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jackson is a big, physical corner at 6'4", 194 pounds, who had quite the journey to reach this point. He didn't meet the academic standards to play D1 coming out of high school in 2017, so he signed with a junior college in Arizona but then got homesick and decided he didn't want to play football. Jackson was convinced to return to the game in 2019, playing for Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. In 2020, he transferred to East Mississippi Community College (AKA "Last Chance U" from Netflix), but the season was canceled because of the pandemic. Jackson still managed to earn a roster spot on Alabama, playing a backup role for two seasons.
Last year, Jackson transferred to Oregon and had a huge breakout season. He led the Ducks in passes defended (10) and interceptions (3), adding five tackles for loss and two sacks. His performance in the 2023 campaign caught the eyes of the NFL, and now he's joining the Vikings.
Jackson feels like a Brian Flores-type cornerback, given his ability to play press man coverage and disrupt receivers throughout their routes. He's long and he's athletic, with an explosive lower body.
Here's the scouting report from The Athletic's Dane Brugler:
With his body length and athleticism, Jackson doesn’t allow receivers to get comfortable and plays with the same brash attitude against the run and the pass. With coverage instincts that are still a work in progress, he will lose phase against crafty route runners but does a nice job quickly getting it back. He then uses his long arms to crowd the catch point, making it tough to complete throws over him.
Overall, Jackson is still learning how to be disciplined and read routes, but his improvements in 2023 are encouraging, as are as his competitive spirit and ability to disrupt air space with his rare size. He is at his best as a press-man cornerback who can also be productive on special teams.
Jackson is a very old prospect; he turns 25 in August. At the same time, he has just one year of D1 starting experience under his belt, so he'll need some additional development. But the potential is there due to his combination of size, athleticism, physicality, and ball skills.
Cornerback was a notable need for the Vikings in this draft. Their starting corners are in place with Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, and Mekhi Blackmon, but they needed another young piece at that position with a chance to develop into a contributor. Jackson, who can play on special teams as rookie, will get the opportunity to be that guy.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.