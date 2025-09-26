Phil Simms criticizes Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, but fails to see the full story
Distractions, bad blocking and injuries be damned, J.J. McCarthy cannot avoid the harsh criticisms that come with being an NFL starting quarterback. One guy who knows it all too well is former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, though in this case it's Simms delivering the criticism.
"I don't like to start controversies or anything like that, but I would be worried about J.J. McCarthy. Yeah he had the great fourth quarter against the Bears, but what really makes me think... is just the throwing part of it. He's just not throwing the ball well when he was out there," Simms said in a chat with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"It's a lot of work and it seems like unless he gets to throw it as hard as he can throw it, that's the only time he somewhat puts it on target, on time and everything like that. I think they got a lot of work to do if they want to turn him into what they call a franchise quarterback."
Plenty to blame for McCarthy's tough start
There's no doubt that McCarthy struggled in seven of eight quarters before being sidelined with a high ankle sprain, but the 22-year-old isn't the only person to blame for the rocky start to his first season as Minnesota's No. 1 quarterback.
Simms failed to mention all of the hurdles McCarthy had to clear in Weeks 1 and 2, which is fine because we'll list them for him.
- No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison was suspended
- Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw didn't play
- Starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Week 2
- McCarthy's fiancee had a baby the Thursday before his second start
- Vikings played Atlanta in Week 2 without 7 key players
- McCarthy played the entire fourth quarter in Week 2 on his injured ankle
Simms can be critical of McCarthy all he wants, but he flat out failed to explain why McCarthy may have struggled with his accuracy. All of the points above help explain the struggles.
With Justin Skule at left tackle in place of Darrisaw, McCarthy dropped back to pass 52 times and Skule allowed seven pressures and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Minnesota literally had the least efficient pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL in Week 2, according to PFF.
McCarthy was under pressure on 40% of his drop backs, one of the highest rates in the league. PFF has McCarthy to blame for 22.7% of those pressures, while the left tackle (Skule and Walter Rouse) account for 36.4% of the heat.
After suffering the ankle sprain with under three minutes left in the third quarter against Atlanta, McCarthy was 2-of-6 passing with an interception. Simms never once mentioned how difficult it is to throw with accuracy while planting on a bum ankle.
"He's going to need a lot of work, a lot of playing time, practice time — and it wouldn't shock me if they keep [Carson Wentz] in there until it turns and where they can see bringing J.J. McCarthy would be a lift to the team," Simms said. "That's what I've noticed, and I've been talking about it because it bothered me a little and I want to tell people what's going on."
Simms didn't start fast as a first-year starter
By the way, Simms passed for 37 yards in his first career start with the Giants in 1979 and he finished his rookie season (11 starts) with more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (13) while completing only 50.6% of his passes.
Simms also didn't lead his first career fourth-quarter comeback until Week 10 of his second season in 1980. McCarthy did it in his first career start despite all of the adversity mentioned earlier.
Wentz could very well play well enough while McCarthy is out to keep the starting job, but that will be due to Wentz playing well because McCarthy quite simply hasn't had an opportunity to show what he can do with a high-functioning supporting cast.