J.J. McCarthy's son is born: Rome Micah McCarthy enters the world
It's been quite the week for J.J. McCarthy. He won his NFL debut in comeback fashion on Monday night in Chicago, was named the NFC offensive player of the week, and now — more importantly — he's a first-time father.
Rome Micah McCarthy is the name of the healthy newborn baby boy, McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas announced on Instagram on Friday afternoon.
"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy. The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."
The newest member of the family entered the world at 8.7 pounds and 21 inches. Earlier Friday afternoon, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell joked "I know he was north of 8 pounds, I don't have the exact combine measurements of the height. I did see a picture, luckily he got his mom's looks. I know that's the cliche joke, but it worked on J.J. this morning."
McCarthy missed Vikings practice on Thursday to be present for the birth. He was back on the field on Friday making final preparations for Sunday night's game against the Falcons.
"It's been cool to see him go through that, the dialogue yesterday right after Rome was born," said O'Connell, who is a father of four. "It's an awesome moment, as a father myself, to see his reaction to it, the best day of his life. I was really proud of him."
"I did give him some pointers on maybe what to say and more importantly, what not to say in those moments," O'Connell joked. "Quarterback development, man."
Congratulations to McCarthy, Kuropas, and their families on this wonderful news.