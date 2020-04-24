Players the Vikings Could Target on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft went about as well as it possibly could have for the Minnesota Vikings. Snagging a sliding Justin Jefferson, trading down, and then landing Jeff Gladney qualifies as a really good night.

But today is another day, and there's more work to be done to add impact players and fill the holes on the Vikings' roster.

The Vikings are slated to pick three times on Day 2: once in the second round (58th overall) and twice in the third (89 and 105, the latter a compensatory pick for the loss of Sheldon Richardson last offseason). But we've already seen one trade from Rick Spielman, and there's good reason to expect more action on Friday evening. The Vikings have nine Day 3 picks, so they have a ton of ammo to move up tonight if they have their eyes on a particular player.

Listening to Spielman talk on Thursday night, it sounds like he's already set his mind on moving up in Day 2, potentially in the second round.

"There's a lot of depth through the second and third round," Spielman said. "Hopefully look forward to manipulating, tomorrow, up the board to try to go get some more significant players."

Here are the best remaining players at positions of need for the Vikings.

Offensive tackle

The Vikings have positioned themselves very nicely to potentially make a trade with Washington for seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams. But if they decide they don't want to spend big money on paying Williams, there are some good tackles still on the board.

2020 NFL Draft: Offensive Tackle Tiers

Josh Jones, Houston – The Vikings likely missed out on Jones by electing not to take him in the first. He could go as soon as 33rd overall to the Bengals.

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State – The same is true about Cleveland. He's unlikely to last long in the second round. If he makes it into the 40s, the Vikings might start looking to trade up and get him.

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn – Powerful, athletic left tackle with room to grow. Would be a great scheme fit. Still relatively new to the game and will need plenty of coaching.

Lucas Niang, TCU – The Vikings could look to add Gladney's college teammate in the second round. High-risk, high-reward player because of his medical situation (hip).

Matt Peart, UConn – Converted guard who could use plenty of coaching. Athletic player who needs to improve his hand placement.

Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN) – Dominant force at the D-III level. Needs to get stronger but there are a lot of traits to like.

Interior offensive line

Only one IOL went in the first round – Michigan's Cesar Ruiz to the Saints at 24. The Vikings have a major need at guard and could pursue some talented players on Day 2.

Interior Offensive Line Prospects Who Fit the Vikings' Zone-Blocking Scheme

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU – Not a perfect scheme fit but he's the consensus best IOL after Ruiz.

Robert Hunt, Louisiana – Big, athletic mauler with experience at guard and tackle.

Matt Hennessy, Temple – This dude would be a perfect scheme fit. He's a very intriguing possibility in the second round, whether or not the Vikings stay put.

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State – Another great scheme fit with excellent skills in pass protection.

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin – His stock was a lot higher a couple years ago, but he could be a steal if he regains that form.

Nick Harris, Washington – Super athletic center prospect who could be an option in the third.

Netane Muti, Fresno State – He's a Day 2 talent with a crazy combo of athleticism and power, but durability concerns might push him to Day 3.

Three-tech defensive tackle

The Vikings could look to address another major need – three-technique DT – as soon as the second round.

2020 NFL Draft: Defensive Tackle Tiers

Ross Blacklock, TCU – He's generally seen as DT3 in this draft and is unlikely to last long in the second round.

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma – Canada native with a relentless motor, active hands, and some really appealing penetration skills. Could be tempting in mid-to-late round 2.

Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M – Another second-round guy with a ton of upside at three-tech. Vikings have met with him.

Jordan Elliott, Missouri – He's got excellent hands and offers some explosiveness and gap-shooting ability. Probably a third-round guy.

Raekwon Davis, Alabama – 6'6", 311 dude with massive hands and good athleticism. Some see a tweener NT/3T.

James Lynch, Baylor – Day 2 might be high for Lynch, but 13.5 sacks last year is hard to ignore.

Edge rusher

As I predicted, the Vikings didn't take a pass-rusher in the first round. I do wonder if they would've taken K'Lavon Chaisson had he not gone to the Jaguars at 20. I don't think they'll target one in round two either (round two EDGEs probably include AJ Epenesa, Zach Baun, Yetur Gross-Matos, Josh Uche, Julian Okwara, and Darrell Taylor). Round three is more likely; that's where they got Danielle Hunter in 2015.

Jonathan Greenard, Florida – Intriguing third-round prospect who has shown some flashes of bend and a strong first step.

Jabari Zuniga, Florida – Of the two Florida teammates, he'd be my preference. Insanely athletic dude who would have Hunter-like upside under the tutelage of Patterson.

Terrell Lewis, Alabama – Length, size, and athleticism are all excellent. High-potential guy whose injury history could scare teams off.

Curtis Weaver, Boise State; Bradlee Anae, Utah – Super productive college players who are not quite as athletic as the other guys I've listed. I tend to think the Vikings will go far athleticism and upside at edge rusher like they usually do.

Cornerback

Even after taking Gladney, the Vikings could always look to double down on early-round corners after losing so much talent at the position this offseason. Their top two corners, Mike Hughes and Gladney, are both 5'10" so a CB with size could be enticing.

2020 NFL Draft: Cornerback Tiers

Kristian Fulton, LSU; Jaylon Johnson, Utah – These guys are gonna go quickly. I doubt the Vikings would move up high enough to land either one.

Bryce Hall, Virginia – Fits the bill as a bigger corner at 6'1". Was seen as a first-round lock after dominant 2018 season, but hurt his ankle as a senior and only played six games.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State – 6'2"! PFF darling who showed flashes of greatness in the SEC. Needs to get stronger.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech – He's even smaller than Gladney at just 5'8" but is the best pure nickel prospect in the draft. His film is so much fun to watch. One of my draft crushes.

Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa – Great size, physicality, and competitiveness that show up in press coverage. Needs plenty of work from technique standpoint, but has upside.

Darnay Holmes, UCLA – Another pure nickel guy. The Vikings could just build an army of 5'10" corners by taking Holmes.

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame – Versatile player with 4.4 speed who shined at Senior Bowl.

Safety

Surprisingly, zero safeties were selected in the first round. Xavier McKinney falling out of the first was especially shocking. The Vikings have Harrison Smith and – for now – Anthony Harris, but they could take a best player available approach and add a young player at the position.

Antoine Winfield Jr. – There were a lot of Minnesotans hoping the Vikings would take AWJ at 31 after trading back, but corner was the much bigger need. They could look to trade up for Winfield (who can also play nickel corner) in round 2 if he keeps sliding.

Ashtyn Davis, Cal – Another talented, rangy safety who could pique the Vikings' interest in the second round.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne – These two small-school studs are super physical and project as Isaiah Simmons-esque hybrids who can play safety and linebacker.

Terrell Burgess, Utah – Versatile, athletic player who could also play slot corner.

K'Von Wallace, Clemson – He's super intelligent and would be a great fit for the Vikings in the third round. Highly underrated prospect.

My guess is the Vikings' day two picks will come from those six positions, but that's no sure thing. I didn't include receivers because Spielman specifically mentioned the depth of the receiver class on Saturday (Day 3), so that tells me he might wait until then to take another one. That could change based on who's available, of course. A quarterback like Jalen Hurts or Jake Fromm is also a possibility, as is a linebacker. Running back and tight end seem pretty unlikely.

