Vikings 2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Cornerback Tiers

Ahead of the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, we're putting together some final tiered rankings of players in each of the Vikings' major areas of need. These are not my rankings, but rather the consensus of over 60 big boards, as compiled by Arif Hasan of The Athletic.

At this point, it goes without saying that the Vikings need to reload their corner room. Here are the best options available in the 2020 draft, with brief commentary on the top four tiers.

Tier 1: The cream of the crop

1. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

Elite, borderline flawless corner prospect who will go in the top five picks.

2. C.J. Henderson, Florida

Clear No. 2 with 4.4 speed and length. Only question is ability/willingness as a tackler. Potential top-ten pick but could also be trade-up target for Vikings if he falls into the late teens.

Tier 2: Potential first-round picks

3. Kristian Fulton, LSU

Evaluators are split on Fulton, who has all of the traits but didn't record much ball production in college. Might be a questionable scheme fit for Vikings.

4. Jeff Gladney, TCU

Undersized at 5'10" but plays with a bulldog mentality and great instincts. Feels like a Mike Zimmer type of corner.

5. Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Converted WR with elite length, physicality and ball skills. Had some ugly moments on tape and is best suited for zone-heavy scheme. Vikings likely to stay away after trading his older brother.

6. A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Great athlete with good length. Strength/physicality isn't his calling card. Struggled in College Football Playoff against OSU/LSU but is a very polished, versatile prospect. Could go as high as late teens.

7. Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Physical, lockdown corner with ball skills – fits Vikings mold. Primary concern is medical situation after shoulder surgery in early March. High ceiling if shoulder checks out.

Tier 3: Likely Day 2 picks

8. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Former WR with just two seasons of experience at corner. Still very raw from a technique standpoint. Explosive athlete with a sky-high ceiling if he keeps learning the position.

9. Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Experienced starter with good footwork and movement in man coverage. Broke out in 2019 after so-so seasons before that. Doesn't have elite long speed and isn't a major presence in run support. Could wind up a steal in second or third round.

10. Bryce Hall, Virginia

Was seen as a first-round lock after dominant 2018 season, but hurt his ankle as a senior and only played six games. Great length and ball skills (led country with 22 PBUs in '18). Movement and speed post-injury are main concerns.

11. Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

PFF darling who showed flashes of greatness in the SEC. Needs to get stronger. Length and height are more of an asset in zone coverage than in man.

Tier 4: Mid-round picks and the best nickels

12. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (nickel)

The consensus top slot corner in the draft, Robertson is dynamic playmaker (14 INTs in three years) and surprisingly hard-hitter at just 5'8". Reminiscent of Antoine Winfield. Would likely go much higher if he were a few inches taller.

Read: Three Slot Corners The Vikings Could Take in the Middle Rounds of the NFL Draft

13. Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

Versatile player with 4.4 speed who shined at Senior Bowl. Could appeal to Vikings with ability to succeed in press, off-man, and zone. Slightly undersized and has major question marks in ball skills and run support.

14. Darnay Holmes, UCLA (nickel)

Highly athletic player with eight INTs over the last three seasons. Good movement ability but can get overaggressive at the line of scrimmage. Not an elite downhill tackler. Could develop into an outstanding slot corner.

15. Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

Great size, physicality, and competitiveness that show up in press coverage. Needs plenty of work from technique standpoint, but has upside.

16. Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

Excellent zone corner due to his football IQ and ball skills. Scheme-specific prospect with limited upside in man coverage.

17. Josiah Scott, Michigan State (nickel)

Good quickness, mirror ability and instincts. Limited physically by 5'9" frame, but shows all the traits of a starting nickel at the next level.

Tier 5: Day 3 picks with upside

18. Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

19. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern (nickel)

20. A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

21. Harrison Hand, Temple

22. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

23. John Reid, Penn State (nickel)

Tier 6: The best of the rest

24. Lavert Hill, Michigan (nickel)

25. Javaris Davis, Auburn

26. Stanford Samuels III, Florida State

27. Essang Bassey, Wake Forest (nickel)

28. Javelin Guidry, Utah

29. L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

30. Trajan Bandy, Miami

