Minnesota Vikings 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Updates

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. After months of speculation, rumors, and predictions, we're about to actually find out who the Vikings will take in what is a crucial draft for their short-term and long-term outlook.

There has been buzz about trading up in the first round and buzz about trading back, and the team has been linked to all sorts of prospects. Now we get to see what Rick Spielman has up his sleeve.

Whether you're watching this weekend's festivities – which begin Thursday at 7 p.m. central on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network – or following along online, keep it right here for live updates during all three days.

To join the discussion in the comment section below, create an account by clicking the "follow" button in the upper righthand corner of this page. You can sign up with Google or Facebook, and both are completely free.

If you're looking for things to read before and during the draft, I've assembled all the preview content you could possibly need.

Seven-round mocks

Mock draft roundup

Position previews

Rick Spielman presser takeaways

Pre-draft mailbag

Assorted preview content

Happy draft weekend, folks!

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.