Minnesota Vikings 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Updates

Will Ragatz

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here. After months of speculation, rumors, and predictions, we're about to actually find out who the Vikings will take in what is a crucial draft for their short-term and long-term outlook.

There has been buzz about trading up in the first round and buzz about trading back, and the team has been linked to all sorts of prospects. Now we get to see what Rick Spielman has up his sleeve.

Whether you're watching this weekend's festivities – which begin Thursday at 7 p.m. central on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network – or following along online, keep it right here for live updates during all three days. 

If you're looking for things to read before and during the draft, I've assembled all the preview content you could possibly need.

Seven-round mocks

Mock draft roundup

Position previews

Rick Spielman presser takeaways

Pre-draft mailbag

Assorted preview content

Happy draft weekend, folks!

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 5.0: One Last Attempt

Our fifth and final seven-round mock draft of the season takes one more stab at what the Vikings might do this weekend.

Will Ragatz

by

Skol Squad

Ranking The Vikings' Top Five Day 3 Draft Picks Of the Rick Spielman Era

These are the best players the Vikings have landed in the fourth through seventh round of the NFL draft since 2012.

Will Ragatz

by

Qckappa

Vikings First Round Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: The Final Edition

The Vikings' picks in 14 final 2020 NFL mock drafts from major national analysts, presented in one place.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0: Two Trades in the First Round

The Vikings make five total trades in our latest seven-round mock draft, including a move up for Jedrick Wills.

Will Ragatz

by

kavkan

2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Defensive Tackle Tiers

The Vikings could use a defensive tackle with some penetration ability. Here are the top 20 players in this year's draft.

Will Ragatz

2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Offensive Tackle Tiers

The Vikings will likely add an offensive tackle in this weekend's NFL draft. Here are the best players available.

Will Ragatz

2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Wide Receiver Tiers

The Vikings should have plenty of opportunities to add talented receivers throughout the NFL draft.

Will Ragatz

Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Zoom Press Conference

Kirk Cousins spoke to the media about Stefon Diggs, his contract extension, these uncertain times, and much more.

Will Ragatz

2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Cornerback Tiers

Here are the top 30 cornerbacks the Vikings could consider in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Will Ragatz

Breaking Down ESPN's Two Hypothetical Draft-Day Trades for the Vikings

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has come up with a trade for every pick in the draft, and his two ideas for the Vikings are interesting.

Will Ragatz

by

mockmaster