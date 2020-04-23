2020 NFL Draft Preview: Final Offensive Tackle Tiers

Ahead of the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, we're putting together some final tiered rankings of players in each of the Vikings' major areas of need. These are not my rankings, but rather the consensus of over 60 big boards, as compiled by Arif Hasan of The Athletic.

The Vikings' offensive line seems to be in constant need of improvements. With left tackle Riley Reiff past his prime and not a perfect scheme fit, the Vikings could look to add another long-term tackle to pair with Brian O'Neill. Here are the top 20 OTs in this year's draft, broken up into tiers.

Tackles

Tier 1: The big four

1. Jedrick Wills, Alabama

No one knows the order in which these four tackles will come off the board, but Wills seems to be the top player in the NFL's eyes. He was a right tackle at Alabama but can likely move to the left side. Elite pass protector with top-notch athleticism in the run game.

2. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs absolutely dominated at the combine, running a 4.85 40 and jumping out of the gym at 320 pounds. He would be a perfect fit for the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme.

3. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

A pure left tackle loaded with talent and experience. Thomas may not have quite the athletic traits of the other three, but he's no slouch. Pro-ready player with a very high floor and ceiling.

4. Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Massive freak of nature. 6'7", 364 pounds and ran a 5.1 at the combine. Nasty finisher who is borderline impossible to get through or around. Shades of former Viking Bryant McKinnie.

Tier 2: Potential first-round picks

5. Josh Jones, Houston

Jones has been linked to the Vikings for months as a late first-rounder. Shined at the Senior Bowl. Experienced pass protector with good athleticism, but footwork/technique need work.

6. Austin Jackson, USC

Arguably has the highest upside of this tier. Has the athleticism of Wills and Thomas, but not the production or technical refinement. Hasn't turned 21 yet. Saved his sister's life with a bone marrow transplant that affected his 2019 season.

7. Ezra Cleveland

Yet another developmental left tackle with sky-high athletic upside but a lot of improving to do. Speed, strength, and agility are elite. Seems like almost a lock to be a late first-rounder. Plenty of similarities to O'Neill.

8. Isaiah Wilson

Huge (6'6", 350) right tackle who is a handful for pass rushers. Very strong, powerful player who can move a little but might not be the best scheme fit for Minnesota. Sky's the limit if he improves his hands and feet.

Tier 3: Day 2 picks with upside

9. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Powerful, athletic left tackle with room to grow. Would be a great scheme fit. Still relatively new to the game and will need plenty of coaching.

10. Lucas Niang, TCU

High-risk, high-reward player because of his medical situation; played with a hip injury last season. Another great scheme fit who can really move. Somewhat inconsistent in pass sets, but the hip injury may have played a role there.

11. Matt Peart, UConn

Converted guard who, like the rest of this tier (and the one above it) could use plenty of coaching. Athletic player who needs to improve his hand placement.

Tier 4: Middle-round targets

12. Ben Bartch, St. John's (MN)

Probably more pro-ready than some of the players ranked 5-11. Unsurprisingly, was a dominant force at the D-III level. Answered questions about his ability to hold up against top competition with a great week at the Senior Bowl. Needs to get stronger but there are a lot of traits to like.

13. Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Young, high-upside prospect with great athleticism and balance. Another player who should benefit from time in an NFL strength program. He's likely not in this tier if not for some off-field red flags. Was suspended in 2019 for disciplinary reasons.

14. Jack Driscoll, Auburn

He's fairly advanced from a technique standpoint but has limited athletic upside. Not extremely powerful or mobile. Definitely knows what he's doing and should carve out an NFL career, potentially with a move to guard.

15. Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Four-year starter with great athleticism. Decent scheme fit who needs to work on footwork. Another player who may wind up playing guard at the next level.

Tier 5: Best late-round options

16. Trey Adams, Washington

17. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State (he's 6'9"!)

18. Charlie Heck, North Carolina

19. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

20. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

For interior offensive linemen, check out our tiered list of players and how well they fit the Vikings' zone-blocking scheme.

