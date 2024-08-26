Report: Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook visiting Cowboys
Former Pro Bowl Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is flying to Texas Monday night for a visit with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Cook, 29, is a free agent this offseason after unsuccessful stints last year with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Cook carried the ball just 67 times in 15 games for the Jets last season, rushing for 214 yards and no touchdowns. He had eight carries for 23 yards in a playoff game with the Ravens.
Cook was rehabbing from a shoulder surgery last season, and according to Pelissero, he’s been lifting weights all offseason, and Cook says he feels the best he has in years.
Cook spent six seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Jets ahead of the 2023 season. Cook has made four Pro Bowl appearances in his seven-year career and has rushed for 6,207 yards and 47 touchdowns across 88 career games. He averages 4.6 yards per carry across seven seasons.
The Cowboys have some uncertainty this season in the running back room. They reunited with Ezekiel Elliott, who is currently the No. 1 back on the depth chart. Behind him are Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 361 yards and two scores on 89 carries for the Cowboys last season, and Royce Freeman, who’s in his first season in Dallas after stints with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texas and Los Angeles rams. He’s a career 1,792-yard, 10-touchdown rusher in seven seasons.
If Cook does indeed feel better than he has in recent memory and can return to the form of even just a couple years ago, he could work his way up the depth chart of a not particularly strong Cowboys running back room. Time will tell if the visit will result in another chance for Cook to reignite his career.