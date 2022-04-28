Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Positional Needs, List of Picks, Current Depth Chart

Before the best three days of the offseason get underway, let's set the stage for the Minnesota Vikings' first NFL draft under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell.

We'll start with a look at the Vikings' current depth chart, then a ranking of their positional needs 1 through 12, and we'll finish with their slate of draft picks and some links to additional preview content.

Vikings pre-draft depth chart

This is an approximated depth chart that includes some of my own projecting. It does not include everyone currently on the roster.

Offense

QB: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu

FB: C.J. Ham

WR: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

TE: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Oli Udoh

LG: Ezra Cleveland, Kyle Hinton

C: Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann

RG: Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Wyatt Davis

RT: Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel

Defense (3-4)

NT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, T.J. Smith

DL: Harrison Phillips, Patrick Jones II, James Lynch, Kenny Willekes, Jaylen Twyman

OLB: Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Janarius Robinson

MLB: Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, Blake Lynch, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt

CB: Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, Tye Smith

CB: Patrick Peterson, Kris Boyd, Parry Nickerson

Slot CB: Chandon Sullivan, Nate Hairston

SS: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus

FS: Camryn Bynum, Myles Dorn

Special teams

K: Greg Joseph

P: Jordan Berry

LS: Andrew DePaola

PR: K.J. Osborn

KR: Kene Nwangwu, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Vikings draft needs, ranked

No. 1: Cornerback

The Vikings did just enough in free agency so they don't absolutely have to take a corner with their top pick, bringing back Patrick Peterson and signing Chandon Sullivan and Nate Hairston. Still, it's their biggest need and it's not particularly close. Peterson will be 32 this season and is on another one-year deal. Minnesota's only proven young player at the position, Cameron Dantzler, has had some issues with injuries and inconsistency in his first two seasons. Relying on Kris Boyd or Harrison Hand isn't a realistic option. It would be a stunner if the Vikings don't take a corner in the top 100 picks.

No. 2: Edge rusher

There's a big drop-off after cornerback, so it was tough to choose what to have at No. 2. Despite the presence of Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, I'm going with edge rusher. It's such an important position, which means you can never have too much talent here, particularly considering the injury histories of both of the Vikings' stars. D.J. Wonnum led the team in pressures (42) and sacks (8) last year, but most of his sacks were of the unblocked or pursuit variety. Based on the advanced metrics and film, he's not an impactful player (yet). There's some interesting young depth with him, Patrick Jones II, Kenny Willekes, and Janarius Robinson, but I'm not sure any of them will become quality starters.

No. 3: Interior offensive line

There are both immediate and long-term needs on the interior of the Vikings' offensive line, which isn't in the horrible shape it was in a year or two ago but still must improve. Left guard is relatively secure with Ezra Cleveland, which is good. Center Garrett Bradbury won't have his fifth-year option picked up, meaning this could be his last season in Minnesota. The Vikings should be looking to add someone who can provide legitimate competition there in 2022 (like Mason Cole did last year) and be a potential replacement in 2023. Chris Reed and the two Davises (Jesse and Wyatt) will compete for the right guard job, but the opportunity could also be there for a rookie to come in and win that battle.

No. 4: Safety

Harrison Smith turned 33 a few months ago, and while he's still playing at a very high level, it would be reasonable to expect a decline at some point. With Xavier Woods gone, the current starter opposite Smith is Cam Bynum, a 2021 fourth-round pick who switched from corner to safety and flashed major upside (in a small sample size) as a rookie. Thrust into action for two games while Smith was on the COVID list, Bynum was fantastic. However, you can't just lock him in as a starter because of 211 snaps. Even if the Vikings don't take Kyle Hamilton in the first round, look for them to draft a safety at some point. The current backups, Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn, haven't made an impact through two seasons. This is also a spot where the Vikings could sign a veteran free agent after the draft.

No. 5: Interior defensive line

It may not seem like much of a need with Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, and Armon Watts on the roster, but the Vikings could really use an interior player with some pass-rush juice — a young Sheldon Richardson type. Now that they're running a hybrid 3-4, 4-3 defense under Ed Donatell, they need as much depth and versatility up front as possible. Tomlinson and Watts are entering the final years of their contracts, too. James Lynch and Jaylen Twyman are either mostly or totally unproven as the current backups behind the top three.

No. 6: Tight end

Irv Smith Jr. is back, but Tyler Conklin is gone. Even if Smith stays healthy, he's more of a hybrid, receiving-focused player than a true in-line tight end. The Vikings seem to be high on Johnny Mundt, who they brought over from the Rams. He knows Kevin O'Connell and Wes Phillips' offense better than anyone else on the roster, but he also has 10 career catches and has only exceeded 200 offensive snaps in a season once. Ben Ellefson (blocking specialist) and Zach Davidson (developmental pass-catcher) are also on the roster. There's room for a true No. 2 TE here.

No. 7: Wide receiver

For 2022 specifically, WR isn't a huge need. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Bisi Johnson, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a very strong top five. But Thielen turns 32 in August and has dealt with some injuries in recent seasons, and I don't know if Osborn has the tools to ever be more than a strong No. 3 option. The Vikings could use a long-term No. 2 to pair with Jefferson, or at least some additional depth with upside.

No. 8: Off-ball linebacker

Another position where the current need isn't big but the future need shouldn't be entirely ignored. Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks are the veteran every-down starters, while Blake Lynch, Troy Dye, and Chazz Surratt will all compete for the No. 3 role. Again, though, Kendricks and Hicks will both be 30 this season, and Dye and Surratt still have a lot to prove.

No. 9: Running back

Dalvin Cook is here to stay after signing a big extension last year, but he still hasn't been healthy for an entire season yet in his career. He's entering his age-27 campaign and may not have too much of his prime left, based on what we've seen from running backs in the past. Alexander Mattison is entering a contract year and may want to pursue a starting role in free agency next spring. Kene Nwangwu has plenty of developing to do to prove that he's more than a kick returner.

No. 10: Quarterback

The Vikings extended Kirk Cousins through the 2023 season, locking him in as their starter for the next two years, barring something unexpected. Until he leads a deep playoff run, the debates over whether or not he should be the long-term QB in Minnesota will rage on. If Cousins can't win and thrive in O'Connell's offense, the Vikings could start looking for a successor as soon as next year (Kellen Mond seems unlikely to develop into that guy). I don't expect them to draft a QB this year, but you never know. Until you find an elite QB, you're always looking for one.

No. 11: Offensive tackle

Brian O'Neill is under contract through 2026 and is one of the best right tackles in the NFL. Christian Darrisaw is under contract through 2025 (if he earns a fifth-year option) and appears to have the tools and talent to become a good-to-great LT. Oli Udoh, after starting all 17 games last year (15 at RG, 2 at LT), may go back to being the swing tackle this year. Jesse Davis is expected to compete for the RG job, but he has a bunch of tackle experience. It just isn't a need right now, assuming O'Neill and Darrisaw stay healthy.

No. 12: Specialist/returner

Greg Joseph, Jordan Berry, and Andrew DePaola return as the kicking operation. Joseph and Berry, like most specialists, will need to play well to stick around, but they seem to be decent at worst. Nwangwu is already one of the best kick returners in the league. The only vacancy here is at punt returner, with Dede Westbrook still unsigned. Perhaps the Vikings will look to draft a WR/RB/DB with PR experience.

List of current Vikings draft picks

First round, No. 12

Second round, No. 46

Third round, No. 77

Fifth round, No. 156 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Sixth round, No. 184

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Chiefs, Mike Hughes trade)

Sixth round, No. 192 (from Jets, Chris Herndon trade)

Seventh round, No. 250 (from Broncos, Stephen Weatherly trade)

Vikings draft preview content

