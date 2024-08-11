Who were Vikings' highest-graded players in preseason win over Raiders?
Jalen Nailor is the leading contender to be the Vikings’ No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Trishton Jackson tried to make his case to move up the depth chart, too, in Minnesota’s 24-23 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon.
Nailor and Jackson were the Vikings’ two highest-graded players in their first preseason action, receiving grades of 85.0 and 81.9, respectively, from Pro Football Focus. Nailor caught three passes for 63 yards, while Jackson had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The score was a 45-yard touchdown reception on a perfect pass from rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was the Vikings’ third highest-graded player, receiving an 81.5 grade from PFF.
McCarthy completed 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Dallas Gant, an undrafted free agent linebacker out of Toledo, was the Vikings’ fourth-highest graded player — and highest-graded defensive player — getting an 81.3 mark from PFF. Another undrafted rookie — Air Force edge rusher Bo Richter — rounded out the top five, garnering a 79.7 grade.
Richter had six tackles — two for loss — and a sack while Gant had four tackles, one for loss.
Lewis Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2022 who’s had a difficult and shaky start to his NFL career, was notably their highest-graded special teams player at a 78.4 grade. A strong showing on special teams could be significant for Cine, who might be fighting to keep a roster spot.
Other strong PFF grades of note included tight end Nick Muse (77.8), tackle David Quessenberry (75.3), defensive tackle Taki Taimani (75.2), linebacker Blake Cashman (74.5), linebacker Owen Porter (73.8), linebacker Andre Carter II (72.2) and quarterback Sam Darnold (72.1).