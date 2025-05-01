Where do Vikings stand in post-draft national NFL power rankings?
A few months ago, we took a look at various end-of-season NFL power rankings from national media outlets, and the consensus was that the Vikings were a borderline top-ten team. Has the offseason changed that outlook at all? Let's check in with the latest power ranks, following the 2025 draft, to see if the Vikings' position has moved, and what the analysts think about their offseason.
Conor Orr, SI.com — No. 11 (Down 5 spots)
I suppose much will be made of the Vikings “dropping” in my power rankings from the post-free agency version I wrote a few weeks back. But, in reality, I did not drop them nearly enough after the team pivoted to a redshirt freshman quarterback. I think J.J. McCarthy will be great and, yes, I know we just watched Jayden Daniels take the Commanders to the NFC title game. But we need to be reasonable about expectations. Still, beefing up the offensive interior and adding to the embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position with the 4.3-speed Tai Felton is unnerving for opponents.
Eric Edholm, NFL.com — No. 10 (Down 3 spots)
I was a little surprised with how the first round went. I was a fan of Donovan Jackson and pegged him as an early second-rounder, so seeing the offensive lineman go 24th didn't bother me. I just wonder, with the Vikings entering the weekend with just four picks (they made five after scooping up an additional sixth-rounder), did they consider a move down? One slot later, Houston received two third-rounders — one this year and one next — to move down nine spots. Then again, the Texans might have wanted Jackson at No. 25. It's an interesting call. I also worry a little about Minnesota's cornerback depth — is it enough? The Lions, Packers and Bears all added pass catchers over the weekend, supplementing already-strong groups. That CB position is one that might be worth re-addressing as we get closer to camp. But the Vikings already cast most of their lot with a strong free-agent class and realistically should be considered among a top group of contenders if J.J. McCarthy is solid.
Josh Kendall, The Athletic — No. 9 (Down 1 spot)
After adding veteran defenders Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave through free agency, the Vikings focused on offense during the draft with OL Donovan Jackson, third-round wide receiver Tai Felton and a Saturday trade for quarterback Sam Howell. The exception to the offensive approach was a big one — 6-5, 276-pound edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins out of Georgia.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports — No. 13 (Down 7 spots)
They've improved on both the offensive and defensive lines in free agency and the draft. But this season will be all about quarterback J.J. McCarthy in his first year as the team's starter. If he's good, they will be good.
Nate Davis, USA Today — No. 18 (Down 4 spots)
Admittedly, they were devalued at this time a year ago – basically universally – given the unknown at quarterback. And while the totality of talent on the roster (and coaching staff) might be in sharper focus now, the unknown at quarterback remains.
David Helman, FOX Sports — No. 16 (Down 4 spots)
I want to put the Vikings so much higher than this. The roster is loaded, as we know from last year’s 14-3 record. They’re plugging a first-round pick into the offensive line. They even traded for a 4,000-yard passer in Sam Howell as insurance for J.J. McCarthy. There’s so much potential here, but I just can’t move them any higher until I’ve seen more of McCarthy.