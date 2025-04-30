CBS News Refutes Bill Belichick's Statement Regarding Viral Interview
After a CBS Sunday Morning interview gone awry, University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
Belichick's interview, which was conducted by CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil, turned awkward when the veteran reporter asked the 73-year-old Belichick how he met his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Hudson chimed in from off-set, voicing that the nature of their relationship would not be a topic of discussion.
The strange encounter between Hudson and Dokoupil has been the talk of the airwaves ever since. Belichick released a statement through The University of North Carolina on Wednesday, saying that the interview was selectively edited to make Hudson look like she was trying to control the conversation, and that there was an agreement between Belichick's publicist and CBS that the sit-down would focus on the book and football.
CBS News issued a statement of rebuttal on Wednesday.
"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was released."
Belichick has yet to coach a game at North Carolina, and it already seems like it's a bit of a circus.