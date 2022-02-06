Skip to main content

Cowboys Pro Bowler Micah Parsons: "I'm Going to Be Like Sean Taylor"

The Cowboys rookie is making his Pro Bowl debut, and he's taking a page out of Sean Taylor's playbook.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons is playing in the first Pro Bowl of his career today.

His Pro Bowl appearance is no surprise. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of the best rookie years in NFL history, recording 13 sacks and forcing three fumbles. 

Washington fans know Parsons' talent and impact as three of his sacks came against the Washington Football Team this season.

But this time, instead of torturing Washington, Parsons is going to honor one of the best players in franchise history, Sean Taylor.

Cowboys Pro Bowler Micah Parsons: "I'm Going to Be Like Sean Taylor"

"I'm going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. "I'm going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They're going to tell me to slow down. They're going to be so mad. So mad."

Taylor's hit on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman at the 2007 Pro Bowl is considered to be one of the greatest and most memorable Pro Bowl moments of all-time and it was one of Taylor's final highlights of his career.

Just nine months following the Pro Bowl, Taylor was shot and killed in a robbery attempt at his home in Florida. He was 24 years old. The Washington organization retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October.

Had he not been shot, Taylor would have played in the 2008 Pro Bowl and likely would have made plenty more Pro Bowls for Washington. We were stripped of more iconic moments from the Washington all-time great.

While Taylor's career might have been cut short, it is a sign of respect to see today's top talents honor him and continue his legacy.

