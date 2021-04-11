Lance Lands in Washington? PFF Believes it's Possible

Pro Football Focus is certain that Trey Lance will be a Washington Football Team player

By now, the NFL Draft rumors will be flying left and right. For the Washington Football Team, that only causes tension when addressing a certain position.

It's no secret that Washington will be looking for a franchise quarterback over the next several seasons. Despite the team signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 38-year-old journeyman fixes a problem but doesn't solve the equation.

According to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, WFT is willing to "risk it all" to snag Trey Lance from North Dakota State. Currently, it's expected that the Atlanta Falcons are "fielding calls" for the No. 4 pick.

Pro Football Focus now agrees.

In their latest mock draft, PFF has Washington moving up to No. 4 to take the former Bison. Although PFF did not release the deals for the trade, one would have to imagine it be in the same ballpark as the San Francisco 49ers-Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a future third to move up from No. 12 to No. 3.

Lance has all the tools to be a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Vision, arm strength, and mobility to keep drives alive made him a star during his lone seasons as NDSU's quarterback.

As for decision-making? Second to none. Lance finished the 2019 season with 42 total touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Experience is the biggest mark against Lance entering 2021. Despite the mass production, he's only started 18 career games at the FCS level. The level of talent? Also at the same level as the Alabama's and Ohio State's.

Still, the upside of talent, along with age (turns 21 in May) might make him the top talent in the class.

Fitzpatrick, who agreed to a one-year $10.5 million deal, would likely play a similar role to that of his time with the Dolphins. A starter for the season but also a teacher, the 17-year vet would mentor Lance before allowing him to take over.

The question now is the price to move up. Three first-rounders? Four? Multiple mid-round picks?

Should WFT be "in love" with Lance, they should act on the deal before another team moves up. PFF — like multiple other outlets — seem to lean in the same direction.

