Washington RUMOR: NFL Trade Plan For WR Cam Sims?

We cannot put this in the "fact'' category because this hasn't been whispered to us by anybody inside the Washington Football Team.

So we will put this in the "rumor'' category: Cam Sims is a "sleeper'' for an NFL trade.

The logic, as constructed by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, is valid: The WFT has made a pair of high-profile moves via NFL free agency at the wide receiver position and now might have an expendable player in Sims.

The high-profile moves? Obviously, the big-deal signing of Curtis Samuel puts him in the offensive spotlight; his ability not just as a big-play receiver but even as a ball-carrier means he's going to get touches.

A notch below that in terms of profile: The WFT also signed receiver Adam Humphries, and he is a weapon in the slot - and he also happens to be an old favorite of new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

La Canfora writes:

Sims is just 25, making just $2.2 million this season on a team that just invested in a veteran slot guy in Adam Humphries and a young do-everything-from-every position receiver in Curtis Samuel. Oh, and Washington has two of the better pass-catching running backs in the NFL on its roster, and this regime did not bring Sims in as an undrafted free agent, they inherited him.

The point about coach Ron Rivera having "inherited'' Sims doesn't mean this coaching staff doesn't like him; as La Canfora notes, there are things to like about Sims, as he averaged 15 yards per catch and 7.8 yards after the catch, second among all NFL receivers.

But players - especially borderline ones - need "advocates in the building.'' And Rivera and company have reason to advocate for top receiver Terry McLaurin. And the same group just orchestrated the signing of Samuel - with this group having drafted him back at Carolina. And this group hand-picked Humphries.

Also worth noting: This doesn't have to be about the WFT "not wanting'' Sims; it can also be about another needy team desiring him. CBS mentions, as teams that "could certainly use more receiving options, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Chicago and New Orleans, to name a few.''

