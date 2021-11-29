What NFL Weekend Did for Washington Football Team Playoffs Hopes

As a group, the members of the Washington Football Team had plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend. Capitalizing on a beneficial run of games could have the franchise in a position nobody saw coming just a few short weeks ago.

Playoff position.

After two strong wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 10 and 11, WFT is playing host to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football for a shot at the seventh seed in the NFC Playoff race.

Losses by the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings have the team in this position.

Due to tiebreaker rules, a win over quarterback Russell Wilson and his Seahawks squad would give Washington and Minnesota (the current seventh seed) matching records, and push the burgundy and gold just above their competition.

While the players and coaches would like to push all the playoff discussions to the peripheral, we don't have that concern on the outside.

In fact, taking it one step beyond, a win in Week 12 sets up a golden opportunity in Week 14.

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to look more vulnerable than many expected, a loss in Week 13 to the New Orleans Saints isn't outside the realm of possibility.

While that's going on, the Washington Football Team will have its sights set on defeating the Las Vegas Raiders as defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio returns to face the franchise he led from 2015-17.

A win there, and the Week 14 clash between NFC East rivals in Washington could be for first place in the divison.

Now, wouldn't that be something?

First things first though. A win over the Seattle Seahawks, on Monday Night Football, tonight.