Skip to main content
Could Commanders Play in Mexico or Munich in 2022?

Could Commanders Play in Mexico or Munich in 2022?

Could the Commanders go global?

Sky Sports

Could the Commanders go global?

The NFL is announcing its specific plan for world-wide domination.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday that Munich will host a game in 2022, and that there will be four total games in Germany over the next four years, two in Munich, two in Frankfurt.

USATSI_10317487
Joe Theismann with Washington Commanders gear

Additionally, there will be games in Mexico and London this coming season.

And that’s where the Washington Commanders might grab a piece of the domination.

Recommended Articles

The league remains committed to multiple games in London and a game in Mexico City with Germany now in the mix going forward, and in theory there is enough eventual profitability for the Commanders to wish to get involved. And of course, by the numbers, the Commanders will eventually be involved ... because starting in 2022, there will be at least four games played internationally every season and each NFL team will take a turn to host an international contest once every eight seasons.

With the Commanders' struggles in terms of the structure at FedEx Field (they're eyeing a move to Virginia), they could possibly be a candidate to be the "home team" for one of these games.

The movement to overseas games has featured 31 of 32 NFL teams, with the Green Bay Packers now the only club not to play a regular-season game internationally. Last year in London, the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

There is, using a long-range view, a way for the NFL and the Commanders to make money here - TV contracts, expansion, popularity, all of it.

And we know the NFL and the Commanders aren’t against that.

Washington Commanders
News

Could Commanders Play in Mexico or Munich in 2022?

1 minute ago
Dan Snyder 2019 © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Owner Dan Snyder Deploys New Strategy in Wake of Congressional Hearing

4 hours ago
allen wilson
News

QB Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? Commanders' Jon Allen Votes '1000 Percent!'

5 hours ago
Nevada Quarterback, Carson Strong
News

Washington Gets 'Strong'er in Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft

5 hours ago
Washington Commanders
News

Washington Fans Didn't 'Buy' 'Football Team'; Will 'Commanders' Change Sales?

17 hours ago
Deshazor Everett © Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25
News

Tragedy on Trial: Commanders’ Deshazor Everett Charged in Car-Crash Death of Girlfriend

22 hours ago
wright_1on1_commanders
News

Why Won't Commanders Admit & Fix Their Super Goof?

Feb 8, 2022
dw russ aaron
News

WATCH: Who's The 'Sweet Spot' of Commanders QB Search?

Feb 8, 2022