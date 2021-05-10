NFL QB Tiers: Where's Washington Rank With Fitzpatrick?

Is it fair to say that the Washington Football Team will struggle because of the quarterback situation?

Once in a blue moon, an average player takes the team far and eventually hoists is the Lombardi Trophy.

Most of the time, though, teams live or die by the quarterback play. How does this bode for the Washington Football Team? This might be the one area keeps the D.C. franchise from Super Bowl contention.

Mike Jones of USA Today released his QB tier rankings heading into the 2021 season. Despite all the progress mde via free agency and during the draft, in this evaluation Washington still remains a question mark club for 2021 and beyond.

Jones has Fitzpatrick is the "shaky" tier.

"Ron Rivera views Ryan Fitzpatrick as the veteran option who can ensure his developmenting squad remains competitive in the NFC East. The 38-year-old journeyman remains a capable of his signature Fitzmagic. But his track record says that after a handful of impressive games, he turns into an interception machine and loses his job. Washington passed on the chance to draft a quarterback of the future."

Over the past five seasons, Fitzpatrick has been brought in as more of a mentor or to add competition in the locker room. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was asked to put friendly pressure on then-starter Jameis Winston. Last season with the Dolphins, he was asked to teach rookie sensation Tua Tagovailoa.

As a starter with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick actually looked competent for someone who some say is more of a backup. He finished the season with 2,091 and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Even though Tagovailoa took over during the midseason, one would argue the veteran was the better starter.

Which Fitzpatrick is Washington getting — an upside veteran to be the locker room leader or a turnover-type that eventually is replaced by Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen?

The good news for Washington is the NFC East has quarterback concerns outside of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Jones agrees with two other signal-callers being in the same boat.

Prescott wins the race, being place in the "very good” tier, along with names such as Atlanta's Matt Ryan, Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill and Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford.

There's no denying at this point that Prescott has proven the most of the four QBs in the division. Prior to his season-ending injury in 2020, he led the NFL in passing yards. Now signed to a four-year deal with a healthy offensive line returning, expect similar results for a full year.

The difference? Who knows what the defense will become.

Jalen Hurts falls in the "unproven" tier and for good reason. The former Oklahoma star really was only used due to the regression of Carson Wentz. Rookie quarterbacks are going to struggle, and with the offensive injuries, it limited Hurts more.

New Eagles' coach Nick Sirianni has no ties to the former second-round pick, meaning he could draft his future quarterback in 2022. For now, it's about giving Hurts a fair chance to win the job for the future.

Much like Washington, Daniel Jones could be the one thing that holds back the New York Giants from contending. With the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the third-year pro should have little excuse when it comes to passing, and the return of Saquon Barkley should be New York’s foundation.

The biggest knock against Jones is a turnover ratio. In just two seasons, he's thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 29 times (losing 17 of them).

On paper, Washington is a top-five roster in the NFC. Should they struggle due to QB play? Bottom-five finishes is what happens to those kinds of teams.

