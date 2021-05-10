Washington WR Dyami Brown 'A Steal' Of NFL Draft, Says Cris Collinsworth

“One guy I really like, Dyami Brown, I had him in the first round,” Collinsworth said.

You would like to think that Cris Collinsworth, a former NFL wide receiver and current lead analyst for NBC Sports, would know receivers.

He knows Dyami Brown. He likes Dyami Brown.

“One guy I really like, Dyami Brown, I had him in the first round,” Collinsworth said. “I mean, I watched so much tape on him; my initial impulse was this guy belongs with the top three players.”

The "top three players'' at receiver in this NFL Draft were Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith - all three of whom were taken in the top 10 spots. players.

Therefore, to Collinsworth, the Washington Football Team selection of the North Carolina wide receiver Brown in the third round of the draft means he's one of the "steals'' of the draft.

Brown, coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in which he averaged 20 yards per reception each year, was viewed as someone who was rising up draft boards in weeks leading up to the NFL draft.

Said Collinsworth on a recent episode of “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman'': “If there’s going to be a breakout player on your team this year, I am predicting this first; this is the guy.''

The comment was directed at WFT head coach Ron Rivera, who was Collinsworth’s guest on the show. Rivera, of course, did not disagree with the analysis.

Expectations on Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are, of course, sky-high. In Washington, Brown won't be asked to perform quite at the level of those three, as the WFT already boasts a standout tandem in holdover Terry McLaurin and prized free agent signee Curtis Samuel. Add another free agent, Adam Humphries, into the mix, and Brown can be brought about with patience ...

But also with hopes that he demonstrates that he's a "steal.''

