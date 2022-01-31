NFL Draft: Top 50 Names To Watch For At 2022 Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the prime all star game at the collegiate level. Players from every level of the sport spend a week in front of scouts, hoping to show why they are the next big name at the professional level.

Although not every player is a bonafide first-round pick, a week at Hancock Whitney Stadium could do wonders for a player’s stock. In 2021, six players who participated in the week were drafted in the first round. In 2020, four players heard their names called on Day 1.

Who will be the breakout stars for the 2022 Senior Bowl? Here’s our top 50 prospects entering the week. `

1. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Arguably the best player in Mobile, Lloyd will have a chance to solidify himself as the top linebacker in the class. He’s a classic thumper who loves to play physical at getting while stopping the run. Lloyd improved this past season in coverage, making him a three-down linebacker and likely Day 1 starter at the next level

2. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

A Mobile native, McCreary returns home to show the league why he’s a consensus first round talent. Playing against some of the best wide receivers over the past three seasons, the Tigers’ standout defensive back was one of the best in man coverage thanks to his physical play style.

3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

The potential QB1, Pickett is the closest thing to the safest quarterback prospect. With 52 career games under his belt as a starter, the Panthers’ signal-caller improved with both his decision-making and ability to read coverage during a Heisman worthy season.

4. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Don’t let the FCS level name fool you, Penning is an exceptional player. This season for the Panthers, Penning was a mauler in the run game and plays with a chip on his shoulder. The 6’7 offensive tackle spent the last three seasons on the left side, but could play either position with ease.

5. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Best used as a natural defensive end, Johnson was a bright spot for the Seminoles’ defensive front. Quick off the span and strong hand usage to win at the line of scrimmage, Johnson tallied 11.5 sacks in 2021. Against the run, his ability to shed blockers allowed him to record 17.5 tackles for losses

6. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson enters Mobile as likely the top receiver of the week. Although standing at just 5’11, the former Nittany Lion plays much bigger than his size and allows his speed to help him win at the line of scrimmage when creating separation. Dotson’s route-running skills will be the biggest reason for an audience this week.

7. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

The 6’8 Austrian native played left tackle for the Chippewas this past season exceeded in pass protection sets. He’s exceptionally agile thanks to his time playing tight end. He’s a work in progress, but with the right team and time, he could be a franchise left tackle with All Pro upside.

8. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Arguably the best tight end in the class, McBride enters Mobile with the least to prove among those at his position. He’s a prototypical old school tight end that is a willing blocker and wins battles against both defensive ends and linebackers. Although not a polished route-runner, McBride’s best attribute is his hands after only dropping one pass in 2021.

9. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

The 6’9 Faalele was one of the best offensive linemen in football this season for the Golden Gophers, allowing just eight total pressures and a sack. Despite being 380 pounds, Faalele moves quite well to the second level of defense and rarely misses a block. Good luck trying to get past him on the edge. His frame is near impossible to win upfield against.

10. Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State

One of the more explosive players in Mobile, Thomas is an ideal 4-3 defensive end that is best equipped to play the run. Violent off the snap, his ability to disengage and attack runners behind the line of scrimmage is uncanny. Last season, Thomas finished third among all FBS players with 20.5 tackles for losses while also posting 10 sacks.

11. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

One A two-time national champion, Kendrick began his career at Clemson before joining the Bulldogs this past season. A willing tackler and physical hitter against, Kendrick is best suited for zone coverage looks where he can play in space. His biggest concern will be nailing the interviews while talking about his off the field concerns.

12. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

If Howell would have been eligible in 2020, he likely would have been the second-ranked quarterback. Without his star arsenal in Chapell Hill this year, he regressed in production. Howell’s overall accuracy and poise in the pocket cements him as perhaps the biggest riser at the position. The biggest question for him comes at the decision-making skills and the ability to manipulate defenses when trying to throw downfield.

13. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Some view Willis as the top quarterback in the class. While he is slightly better than his numbers suggest, the junior is a project that will need time to develop. Best known for his mobility and arm strength, every play can be a home run either through the air or on the ground. The biggest concern will be his accuracy and decision-making skills.

14. Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Arguably my favorite player to see up close, Pitre is what some would consider to be a bargain-brand Budda Baker. He’s a physical tackler that loves to play the run and possess great closing speed. Pitre needs to improve in coverage, but his versatility could help boost his draft grade.

15. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Strong is going to need time to adjust to concepts outside of the Air Raid, but his overall skills could make him the second-best quarterback in the class. He posses good accuracy, a strong base and release and can deliver strikes deep downfield. His biggest flaw might be his lack of mobility.

16. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Although basically a one-year starter, Wyatt was the Day 1 contributor since arriving in Athens back in 2018. A good disrupter up the middle against the run, Wyatt is an ideal one-gap defensive lineman that can allow him to shed solo blocks and work up field towards the runner.

17. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

Go back and watch the Cotton Bowl against Alabama. Bryce Young consistently was under pressure on the right side thanks to Sanders winning his man battles against Chris Owens. Sanders has great length that will allow him to create separation while working upfield as a pass rusher.

18. Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Johnson arguably is the best interior offensive lineman in Mobile. He’s a sound blocker that barely is caught leaning or holding his opponent against the run. Any team that predominantly is looking to run the football should have Johnson circled for Day 2.

19. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

A developmental name, Ebiketie is best used as a pass rusher only early to begin his career. Fluid with his bend and ability to work up the line, the former Nittany Lion exceeds when playing the edge against stiff offensive tackle. Some consider Ebiketie to be the big breakout star from the week thanks to his measurables

20. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Jones’ smaller frame might limit him to playing inside. That shouldn’t matter to teams as the nickel formation becomes a base for most defenses in today’s NFL. Jones plays much bigger than his overall frame and is a consistent tackler. He also could be one of the league’s great returners after averaging 34 yards per return in 2021.

21. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Is Kinnard a tackle? A guard? A week with an NFL offensive line should end the argument. One of the best linemen in the SEC this past fall, Kinnard is physical name that will overpower opponents at the line of scrimmage.

22. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

One of the hybrid players than can work in both a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, Enagbare is simply a pass rusher. His quick reaction off the line gives him the advantage against offensive tackles to win and work towards the quarterback.

23. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Tolbert is the lone local product represent the Jaguars. He’s a sticky route-runner that uses his 6’3 frame to his advantage on the outside. A two-time 1,000-yard target, Tolbert excels after the catch and could be a difference-maker as a big play receiver.

24. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Mitchell will likely be a tackle at the next level, but what side of the line is he better suited to play? The 6’6 Ragin Cajun thrives against smaller competition in pass protection sets, but does lack the ability to maintain a block longer than three seconds.

25. Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Not truly an edge player but also not a defensive tackle, Hall is another ideal defensive end that plays from the three-point stance. A potential riser up draft boards, he improved immensely against the run during his final season at Houston, recording 13 tackles for losses.

26. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Lucas offers a plethora of skills when it comes to his blocking against a team’s No. 2 pass rusher. Although he can play off-balanced in some snaps, he’s a physically willing blocker who will play until the whistle.

27. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Another member of college football’s finest defense, Walker is an exceptional athlete that is at his best in space. He’s an ideal outside linebacker used on coverage that can sweep in and make open-field tackles.

28. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

The record holder. After breaking every FBS passing record set by Joe Burrow in 2019, Zappe is hopeful to have that same impact at the next level. An overall accurate passer, Zappe will need to prove to scouts that his arm strength and lack of size won’t hamper him.

29. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history, Ridder is a mixed project when looking at him on his own. A beautiful deep ball mixed in with the ability to run, Ridder’s downfall will be his accuracy and decision-making when asked to throw under pressure.

30. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

You won’t find many better tacklers than Muma this season. He led the FBS with 142 stops and rarely missed a target in space. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises with his overall game are his coverage skills.

31. Tariq Wollen, CB, UTSA

Wollen is a sleeper who could end up being one of the best defenders in Mobile. The 6’4 cornerback is at his best when playing in man coverage at the line of scrimmage. As a former wide receiver, he also possess strong hands that will force turnovers.

32. Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Salyer is a plug-and-play offensive lineman best used as a run blocker. Superb footwork, he could end up being the biggest surprise in the trenches this week.

33. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Sauce Gardner was the star defensive back, but Bryant made noise on the other side. The Jim Thorpe Award winner of 2021, Bryant excels when playing in zone coverage, allowing him to bail quarterbacks into throwing his direction.

34. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

A physical runner with open-field speed, Ford is an ideal No. 2 runner on most teams. He can use his brute strength to win at the line of scrimmage, but he’ll turn on the jets once reaching the secondary.

35. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State

Overall, Garrett is a one-gap stopper who will do best in a 4-3 defense. He’s big but quick when getting off the line, allowing him to overpower opponents at times.

36. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Mathis is the opposite of Garrett. He can play a two-gap system and works well as a bull-rusher off the edge. He’s also a sneaky efficient pass rusher when moved inside.

37. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Perhaps the best defender for the Sooners, Winfrey is great shedding blocks and working upfield as a run stopper. He also played a variety of positions in two seasons across the defensive line.

38. Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Quick and efficient, Clark is a sure-fire tackler that can play sideline to sideline against the run. When asked to play in space, he also can cover tight ends and running backs, especially in a zone formation.

39. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

A prototypical nose guard, the Illinois State defensive lineman was at his best against the run. His 6’6’ frame makes him a mismatch nightmare for offensive linemen in solo blocking sets.

40. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Much like his number, Likely can play four different positions. Although he’s best used as a traditional tight end, Likely can also play the flex, the h-back and be a boundary receiver thanks to his straight-line speed.

41. Leon O’Neal, S, Texas A&M

O’Neal likely is a strong safety at the next level, but that’s fine. A willing tackler with great closing speed, he’ll lay the hammer on any running back and is always looking to make the highlight reel.

42. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

A more hybrid defensive tackle, Carter has high-end skills as a bull rusher in one-on-one matchups. He possess great hand placement and offers tremendous value as a situational pass rusher.

43. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Perhaps the best blocking tight end in the class, Ruckert will need to show off his hands and route-running skills. An ideal No. 2 tight end, Ruckert can be a mismatch in the red zone and on third down for linebackers.

44. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

In the Wolfpack offense, Doubs was the vertical option for Strong’s passing attack. He averaged 13.9 yards per reception and has the speed to track down balls that can be overthrown.

45. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

A physical cornerback with a good burst, Evans is best used in a press coverage formation. He’ll deliver strikes at the line of scrimmage to steer his target off the path, giving him an advantage to make a play.

46. Khalil Shakur, WR, Boise State

Shakur has been the Broncos’ top target since walking onto campus. Finishing the last three seasons with at least 53 catches, he does a good job creating separation to be a reliable target across the middle of the field.

47. James Cook, RB, Georgia

A running back with hands, Cook could end up being a wide receiver at the next level. He’s a superb route-runner out of the backfield, but also excels as a runner between the trenches for those short yards.

48. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Perhaps the more underrated player at the tight end position, Ferguson is as his best on the line when blocking. His 6’5 frame can be a mismatch nightmare for linebackers in the red zone and on third down.

49. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

A mauler in the trenches, Mays does well against the run. He has a good base and can close gaps to provide massive running lanes up the middle of the field.

50. Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia

Schaffer is a three-year starter for the Bulldogs’ offensive line and a natural guard. In the past two years, he’s been a staple of helping Georgia finish as one of the top rushing offenses in the SEC thanks to his footwork and downfield blocking.