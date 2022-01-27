NFL Draft: Top Five Wide Receivers In The 2022 NFL Draft
We are living in what could be considered the golden age of wide receivers. For the third consecutive season, the discussion has centered around the depth of the position as it pertains to the NFL Draft. Focus has shifted to seeing these high-end receiver prospects make an immediate impact for their respective NFL teams. We saw Justin Jefferson set the league ablaze during the 2020 season. His former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase followed that up with a monumental rookie season in 2021.
Fans of the NFL and fantasy football managers alike are rightfully looking for the next big thing at wide receiver. Luckily, this draft class looks to be another one we will be discussing for years to come.
So, let’s dive into the NFL Draft Bible’s current top five draft-eligible wide receivers and how they can potentially impact your fantasy rosters for the 2022 season and beyond.
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
There is not a more unique prospect at the receiver position in 2022 than Burks. After being moved all over the formation for the Razorbacks, Burks has displayed he is at his best when being deployed in a variety of ways. His combination of size (expected to measure in around 6-foot-3 and around 225 pounds) and athleticism will make him highly coveted in the NFL Draft. He has giant hands to pair with his massive catch radius and if used correctly can make an immediate impact in the NFL. While there are times it’s evident he needs to refine his route- running, there are plenty of other times he can make something special happen out of thin air. Pairing him with a bright offensive coaching staff will do wonders, as a team would be smart to focus on what he does well in Year 1. If the team that selects him is willing to feed him those manufactured touches he saw in college, the ceiling is astronomical for Burks.
Fantasy Football Take:
Upside is king in fantasy football leagues and you can make the argument that Burks has more than any of his counterparts. Despite the high upside that he possesses, his true value could fluctuate depending on where he lands in the draft. Fantasy football managers should hope he lands somewhere that will feature him in a variety of ways as he was in college. The blueprint should be how the San Francisco 49ers use Deebo Samuel, albeit in a much larger frame. They may not be the same player entirely, but multifaceted roles suit them both perfectly. There’s a real chance Burks comes off the board with the first overall selection in many rookie fantasy football drafts. In superflex fantasy football formats, he could slip slightly further but it likely won’t be past the middle of the first round.
Drake London, Southern California
After being recruited to USC to play both basketball and football, London made his claim to be one of the most sought-after players at his position during the 2021 college football season. The most notable thing about London is his imposing size. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing around 210 pounds, London has the measurables desired for teams craving an alpha at the wide receiver position. His basketball background is on full display both as a route-runner and in contested catch situations. He is a fluid mover and has enough speed to threaten vertically. Combine those attributes with his toughness and willingness to make tough grabs across the middle of the field and he is a player who could be set to explode at the NFL level.
Fantasy Football Take:
It’s a rare occurrence if London does not come down with the football in jump-ball situations. The upside he possesses in the red zone as a touchdown threat is second to none in this draft class and will help him find early success in his professional career. The biggest current knock on London is something out of his control: he suffered a fractured ankle late in November that cut his season short. If not for sustaining that injury, London likely would have even more buzz across the fantasy landscape. Based on the injury and another loaded draft class at the position, London has a chance to become a value in fantasy football rookie drafts. Savvy managers should look to target him in the back half of Round 1, as his upside easily outweighs that risk.
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Separation is the name of Wilson’s game. He is elite at creating distance between himself and defenders and is a legitimate touchdown threat from anywhere on the field. Technically proficient from a route-running standpoint, Wilson can make defenders look silly in the short and intermediate levels of the field. He possesses plenty of athleticism to win on deep balls in addition to being able to take any short pass the distance. While he might not have the elite size measurables that players like Burks and London have, Wilson is capable of making up for that in other ways. He fits the mold of what the NFL looks for at the wide receiver position and is easily capable of being the lead wide receiver for whichever NFL team selects him in the draft.
Fantasy Football Take:
It’s easy to be excited about how Wilson’s talent will translate to the NFL game. His ability to create separation consistently could lead to a highly productive rookie season depending on where he lands. Look at it through the lens of how Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle produced as a rookie. While they’re not the same player, Wilson’s ability to thrive in the underneath and intermediate areas of the field should keep him involved consistently while eventually opening up big plays for him. There’s an argument to be made for Wilson to be the first wide receiver selected both in the NFL Draft and in fantasy football rookie drafts. Fantasy football managers should be thrilled if they land him in the middle of the first round of rookie drafts.
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Explosive athletic ability is on full display when you watch the Crimson Tide’s Williams. After being buried on the Ohio State wide receiver depth chart behind the likes of Wilson and Chris Olave, Williams opted to transfer to Alabama for his junior season and it paid dividends. His ability to win downfield as a true deep threat tops anyone in this draft class. Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against Georgia. While the injury could impact his draft stock, Williams put enough excellent tape out there this season for pro teams to fall in love with. Speed kills in the modern NFL and Williams has plenty of it to go around. Look for him to still hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 draft.
Fantasy Football Take:
Top-end speed and acceleration can provide mouth-watering results from a fantasy perspective and fantasy football managers are right to be excited about what Williams could provide for their rosters. There could be some concern about him not being able to earn any playing time at Ohio State, but it is important to note how loaded the Buckeyes depth chart was at the wide receiver position. Patience will be important for fantasy managers who do select Williams due to his unfortunate injury in the national championship game. The upside exists for him to end up as the most prolific wide receiver in this draft class, especially if he lands in a situation where there is an established quarterback. He is highly unlikely to fall out of the first round in any fantasy football rookie draft, but at the back end of Round 1, he has the potential to be a steal in the long term.
George Pickens, Georgia
It has been a long road for Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens. A former five-star recruit who broke out as a true freshman at Georgia, Pickens has all of the upside in the world. Similar to the aforementioned Williams, Pickens also suffered the fate of a torn ACL. He injured his knee during spring practice and it was unknown whether or not he’d take the field again for the Bulldogs. Following an incredible rehab, Pickens returned in time to chip in some huge plays and help the Bulldogs capture the championship. He is an athletic marvel who has prototypical size for the position combined with fantastic ball skills and top-notch hands. There is a chance Pickens sneaks into the first round of the draft, but it would not be a shock to see him come off the board with one of the first selections on Day 2.
Fantasy Football Take:
The depth of the position combined with positional needs that other fantasy football managers in your league may have could land Pickens in a situation where he becomes a tremendous value. Some fantasy football managers who are simply scouting the box score may be under the impression Pickens has not had his big breakout season. When looking beneath the surface and realizing what he had to endure simply to get back on the field, the upside is monstrous for Pickens. He has the potential to be a steal for fantasy football managers if selected anywhere from the early second round to the middle of the second round.
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
Read More
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)