NFL Draft: Top Five Wide Receivers In The 2022 NFL Draft

There is not a more unique prospect at the receiver position in 2022 than Burks. After being moved all over the formation for the Razorbacks, Burks has displayed he is at his best when being deployed in a variety of ways. His combination of size (expected to measure in around 6-foot-3 and around 225 pounds) and athleticism will make him highly coveted in the NFL Draft. He has giant hands to pair with his massive catch radius and if used correctly can make an immediate impact in the NFL. While there are times it’s evident he needs to refine his route- running, there are plenty of other times he can make something special happen out of thin air. Pairing him with a bright offensive coaching staff will do wonders, as a team would be smart to focus on what he does well in Year 1. If the team that selects him is willing to feed him those manufactured touches he saw in college, the ceiling is astronomical for Burks.

Fantasy Football Take:

Upside is king in fantasy football leagues and you can make the argument that Burks has more than any of his counterparts. Despite the high upside that he possesses, his true value could fluctuate depending on where he lands in the draft. Fantasy football managers should hope he lands somewhere that will feature him in a variety of ways as he was in college. The blueprint should be how the San Francisco 49ers use Deebo Samuel, albeit in a much larger frame. They may not be the same player entirely, but multifaceted roles suit them both perfectly. There’s a real chance Burks comes off the board with the first overall selection in many rookie fantasy football drafts. In superflex fantasy football formats, he could slip slightly further but it likely won’t be past the middle of the first round.