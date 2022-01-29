NFL Draft: Under The Radar 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Prospects

One of the most unknown players coming down to Mobile, is Andersen. Coming off a FCS national championship loss, Andersen was a huge contributor on the defense that got them there. His career has been unlike any other at Montana State. In 2017, Andersen became Big Sky Freshman of the Year, starting games at both running back and linebacker where he excelled at both. After his freshman season, Andersen was asked to play quarterback where he not only broke multiple single-season records as a runner, but also became first team All-Big Sky quarterback. Going back to starting at linebacker in 2019, Andersen was named first-team All-Big Sky as a linebacker while also starting games at fullback and running back when needed. These mind-blowing first three seasons just speaks to the level of athleticism that is being talked about as Andersen was the best at his position no matter what side of the ball he was playing. After a COVID ruined senior season, Andersen returned in 2021 to become the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year and lead his team to a national-championship appearance.

The resume’ that Andersen has been able to create is something that college football may never see again. Fast forward to 2022 and Andersen is on his way to being showcased as a top linebacker at the Senior Bowl. What makes him such an intriguing linebacker is his ability to play in the modern NFL where passing is king on offense and coverage mirrors that on defense. Andersen is 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and has the physical tools that NFL defenses look for and his athleticism is what helped him dominate at the FCS level. Dropping back as a hook-to-seam defender will fit him well and he can match up with tight ends on crossing patterns. Fitting rush lanes and making tackles in space are both areas where he excelled as a Bobcat.

Looking past Andersen as a prospect, his leadership and work ethic are both things that have been praised by his entire coaching staff. A hint to any football player: you don’t become an All-Conference player by accident, much less on both sides of the ball! Andersen has out-worked the rest of the country to get where he is and it’s put him in the position he is today. His own teammates recognize him for the type of player and person he is as they’ve already spoken out about putting a statue of Andersen on campus. The sky's the ceiling for Andersen as a draft prospect, the versatility of his skillset and leadership alone should put him toward the top of any NFL team’s board.