As the Bengals appear in their first AFC championship since 1988 on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow's play is a central reason for the team's success.

Before selecting Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals received interest from around the league in a possible deal for the rights to select their eventual franchise centerpiece.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins attempted to trade for the selection that became Burrow, offering to trade three first-round picks to Cincinnati as part of the deal. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was among the voices pushing hardest for the trade, per NFL Network.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, completed one of the greatest collegiate seasons in the history of the sport during his final season at LSU, tallying 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns as he shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns and yards while throwing just six interceptions.

The Tigers quarterback led his team to an undefeated 15–0 season, which was capped off by a dominant 42–25 win over Clemson in the national championship.

The Bengals never seriously considered the deal, according to NFL Network, and subsequently won their first division title since 2015 just two years into Burrow's tenure.

Burrow will look to help extend the Bengals' season on Sunday vs. the Chiefs.

