Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Dolphins Attempted to Trade Multiple First-Round Picks for Joe Burrow Ahead of 2020 Draft

As the Bengals appear in their first AFC championship since 1988 on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow's play is a central reason for the team's success.

Before selecting Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bengals received interest from around the league in a possible deal for the rights to select their eventual franchise centerpiece.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins attempted to trade for the selection that became Burrow, offering to trade three first-round picks to Cincinnati as part of the deal. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was among the voices pushing hardest for the trade, per NFL Network.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, completed one of the greatest collegiate seasons in the history of the sport during his final season at LSU, tallying 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns as he shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns and yards while throwing just six interceptions.

SI Recommends

The Tigers quarterback led his team to an undefeated 15–0 season, which was capped off by a dominant 42–25 win over Clemson in the national championship.

The Bengals never seriously considered the deal, according to NFL Network, and subsequently won their first division title since 2015 just two years into Burrow's tenure. 

Burrow will look to help extend the Bengals' season on Sunday vs. the Chiefs.

More NFL Coverage: 

 

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Bills
NFL

Chiefs Fans Help Sing Anthem After Ashanti Mic Issues

It was a beautiful moment at Arrowhead Stadium.

cj uzomah (1)
NFL

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah Leaves AFC Title Game With Knee Injury

The veteran tight end was carted into the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left leg while trying to catch a pass.

Cyle Larin scores for Canada vs the USMNT
Soccer

LIVE: Canada Takes Early Lead on USMNT in WC Qualifier

Follow along as the top two teams in Concacaf's qualifying table meet in Hamilton, Ontario, with both looking to take a big step toward Qatar.

Peyton Manning
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning Gives Tom Brady a Retirement Tip on 'SNL'

Hear what advice one Hall of Fame quarterback gave to another future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24), Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrate a sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFL

Live: Patrick Mahomes Finds His Groove in Second Quarter

Can Cincinnati reach its first Super Bowl since the 1988 season? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City clinch yet another appearance? Follow along for live coverage.

josh mcdaniels
NFL

Report: Raiders to Hire Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as New Head Coach

Las Vegas has found its new coach in the Patriots' offensive coordinator, who previously held the head job with the Broncos from 2009 to 2010.

LeBron James shooting for the Lakers.
NBA

Lakers Coach: LeBron Dealing With ‘General Swelling’ in Knee

James recently underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the swelling on his knee.

tom brady (5)
NFL

Report: Tom Brady’s Retirement Could Be Delayed by Signing Bonus

Reports of Brady’s retirement were quickly tempered by his agent, who said no final decision has been made. A significant financial incentive could be a key factor.