Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Speaks On Colts Departure: 'I Loved My Time There'

Commanders' quarterback Carson Wentz said his trade from the Indianapolis Colts to Washington came as a surprise.

The Washington Commanders introduced Carson Wentz as their new quarterback Thursday morning. The one-time Pro Bowler says he "can see a vision" in D.C. But hopefully, Wentz's vision is more fulfilling than what he witnessed during his year with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts had a modest season with Wentz under center. Indianapolis finished 2021 with a 9-8 record and missed the postseason following a disappointing Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since the offseason began, reports have surfaced questioning Wentz's leadership. He did not confirm or deny lock room issues that may have hindered his lone season in Indianapolis. But Wentz believes the best thing he can do in Washington is to be himself.

"If we are in this business trying to combat and argue every report — we will run out of things to say," Wentz said. "For me, I just try to get to know the guys and build relationships. I felt like I had amazing relationships with people in Philadelphia and Indy. I loved my time there."

Wentz was working in his backyard when he received a call from Colts' general manager Chris Ballard informing him about the trade to Washington. Wentz said the news caught him off guard, but it wasn't long before he felt excited about joining the Commanders.

Shortly after the trade, Wentz spoke to coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, both emphasized their desire to push the ball down the field in 2022. Due to subpar play at quarterback, the 7-10 Commanders finished 2021 ranked 21st in passing, averaging 202.4 yards per game.

"For me, I am a forward thinker," he said. "In this business, you don't have a lot of time to process. It's what's next and how do I make the most of it. It's hard on families and on the ones that you love. But it is exciting to have a new opportunity and to have a new start."

Wentz, 29, threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns during his one season with the Colts. While completing 62.4 percent of his pass attempts, Wentz finished the 2021 campaign tying a career-low for interceptions with seven. The Commanders are hoping for that level of accuracy that can translate into winning more games in the upcoming season.