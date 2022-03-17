Skip to main content

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Speaks On Colts Departure: 'I Loved My Time There'

Commanders' quarterback Carson Wentz said his trade from the Indianapolis Colts to Washington came as a surprise.

The Washington Commanders introduced Carson Wentz as their new quarterback Thursday morning. The one-time Pro Bowler says he "can see a vision" in D.C. But hopefully, Wentz's vision is more fulfilling than what he witnessed during his year with the Indianapolis Colts.    

USATSI_17912642

Carson Wentz

Wentz Talks Trade Being Wanted Offensive Relationships

Carson Wentz

USATSI_17912632

Carson Wentz

The Colts had a modest season with Wentz under center. Indianapolis finished 2021 with a 9-8 record and missed the postseason following a disappointing Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since the offseason began, reports have surfaced questioning Wentz's leadership. He did not confirm or deny lock room issues that may have hindered his lone season in Indianapolis. But Wentz believes the best thing he can do in Washington is to be himself.

"If we are in this business trying to combat and argue every report — we will run out of things to say," Wentz said. "For me, I just try to get to know the guys and build relationships. I felt like I had amazing relationships with people in Philadelphia and Indy. I loved my time there." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cam Sims
Play

Washington Commanders Re-Sign Cam Sims

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17912642
Play

'I Can See A Vision': Washington QB Carson Wentz Has Clear Goals For 2022

Carson Wentz is set to undertake any obstacle thrown his way with Washington this season

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
norwell 2
Play

Washington To Sign All-Pro Guard Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders are expected to make a big move to improve their offensive line and sign guard Andrew Norwell.

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Wentz was working in his backyard when he received a call from Colts' general manager Chris Ballard informing him about the trade to Washington. Wentz said the news caught him off guard, but it wasn't long before he felt excited about joining the Commanders.

Shortly after the trade, Wentz spoke to coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, both emphasized their desire to push the ball down the field in 2022. Due to subpar play at quarterback, the 7-10 Commanders finished 2021 ranked 21st in passing, averaging 202.4 yards per game.

Washington Commanders Template

Carson Wentz

ertz wentz

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz

"For me, I am a forward thinker," he said. "In this business, you don't have a lot of time to process. It's what's next and how do I make the most of it. It's hard on families and on the ones that you love. But it is exciting to have a new opportunity and to have a new start." 

Wentz, 29, threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns during his one season with the Colts. While completing 62.4 percent of his pass attempts, Wentz finished the 2021 campaign tying a career-low for interceptions with seven. The Commanders are hoping for that level of accuracy that can translate into winning more games in the upcoming season.

In This Article (1)

Washington Football
Washington Football

Cam Sims
News

Washington Commanders Re-Sign Cam Sims

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17912642
News

'I Can See A Vision': Washington QB Carson Wentz Has Clear Goals For 2022

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
norwell 2
News

Washington To Sign All-Pro Guard Andrew Norwell

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
Kyle Allen © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington QB Signs with Houston

By David Harrison21 hours ago
Deshazor Everett
News

Commander No More: Washington Releases Team Captain

By David Harrison21 hours ago
Left to Right: Tress Way, Dustin Hopkins, Camaron Cheeseman
News

Washington Tenders Free Agent Kicker Joey Slye

By Greg PatutoMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17258616
News

Not So Fast! Washington Signs RB J.D. McKissic After Nearly Inking Deal With Bills

By Cole ThompsonMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17165431
News

Landon Collins Cut: Is Safety The New Priority For Commanders?

By Cole ThompsonMar 16, 2022