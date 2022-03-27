Washington WR Terry McLaurin: Top 10 Future Free Agent?

If unsigned, Washington will have a lot of competitors in the next offseason

This year's free-agent class was headlined by two wide receivers as Chris Godwin and Davante Adams were both playing on expiring contracts in 2021.

Godwin spent last season playing on the franchise tag with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and eventually extended with a new three-year deal after the team tagged him again this offseason.

Adams was franchise tagged for the first time but forced his way into a trade sending him from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was the top free agent in 2022 before being franchise-tagged, and subsequently traded to the Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was the No. 2 free agent in 2022 according to NFL.com, but has since been franchise tagged and agreed to a three year extension with the Bucs Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Playing on an expiring contract in 2022, unless a new deal is struck between wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders, he's set to become one of the top free agents in 2023

Two teams, two top receivers, and two different outcomes.

With Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin coming into the last year of his contract in 2022, the Commanders could find themselves in a similar situation if they don't get an extension done before the 2023 offseason arrives.

While McLaurin won't be one of the top two free agents in 2023, he will be in the Top 10, in the view of ESPN.

"Toiling with subpar quarterback play throughout his time in Washington, McLaurin has nevertheless demonstrated elite-level ball skills and toughness," writes ESPN while ranking McLaurin the No. 9 free agent for 2023. "He has excellent hands, having dropped only four passes on 351 career targets, and would seem to be a reliable 1,000-yard receiver -- for almost any team, with almost any quarterback -- for years to come."

Coming ninth overall, McLaurin is the third receiver on the list behind Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans.

Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images On a list of 2023 free agents, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin enters the season as the No. 9 player who could become available after the season Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images On the same list, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the No. 1 free agent for 2023. 2022's top free agent, Davante Adams, left Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images Chandlers Jones, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, was 2022's No. 9 free agent, and is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders

While ESPN mentions the lack of consistent quarterback play behind McLaurin's career production thus far, the Commanders are hopeful the arrival of Carson Wentz will change things for the better.

If not, another projected free agent for 2023, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, may become the next player targeted by Washington after failed bids to acquire quarterbacks Matthew Stafford in 2021 and Russell Wilson just this year.

Hard to imagine the Ravens will let Jackson get away, and they'd certainly be unhappy to see their quarterback play just 40 minutes south beginning next season.

Stranger things have happened, however, as the No. 1 free agent on this year's list (Adams) is playing with a new team. Of course, so is No. 9, linebacker Chandler Jones, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders as well.