Should Commanders Draft & Develop Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

The Washington Commanders are one of several teams in attendance for Cincinnati's Pro Day headlined by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Washington Commanders will spend most of the day on Thursday scouting players at the University of Cincinnati's Pro Day. Weeks after trading for Carson Wentz, Washington's scouting department will keep tabs on quarterback prospect Desmond Ridder.

desmond-ridder-110621-getty-ftr_mpm6orp099dn1dkvugrs8pu1f

Desmond Ridder

GettyImages-1237084938

Desmond Ridder

RCRLNWQ4G7DT3DEA575A37H3AU

Desmond Ridder

Ridder led the Cincinnati Bearcats to their most successful season in the history of the program in 2021.

He finished his collegiate career earning his second consecutive AAC Offensive Player of the Year honor while leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record. After throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, Ridder became one of the most intriguing draft prospects for the class of 2022.

"I played five years, so I have the most experience," Ridder said at the NFL Combine when asked if he was the most ready prospect. "I've played in many situations over my five years at Cincinnati. I feel like I am the most ready prospect mentally and athletically."

Despite trading for Wentz, the Commanders are one of several teams who can take a quarterback with their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. But similar to their failed pursuit for Russell Wilson, the Commanders will have competition if Ridder becomes an option.

Desmond Ridder 2

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are the only teams picking ahead of the Commanders at No. 11 to have interviewed with Ridder.

Other notable prospects participating in Cincinnati's Pro Day other than Ridder are defensive backs Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant, both of which should also be on the Commanders' radar at some point during the draft.

