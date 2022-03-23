Carson Wentz Backup Plan: Could Washington Target Quarterback In Draft?

The Washington Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback for the 2022 season. Does this mean that they will pass on one in the NFL Draft?

Washington acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. He is owed $28 million this season with nothing guaranteed over the final two years of the contract. This means Washington is not tied to any major commitment moving forward.

Is this enough to persuade the Commanders to take a quarterback this year?

Taylor Heinicke is still on the roster, but is not a long-term answer for the franchise. The Commanders currently hold the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it should not be used on a quarterback. There are bigger holes to fill at either wide receiver or linebacker in the first round.

This leaves Washington the option of adding a signal caller in the second round. This seems more realistic but should still be avoided because of the aforementioned holes on the team. If they did opt for a quarterback, there are two options to keep an eye on.

Washington now holds the 47th overall pick in the draft after swapping picks with the Colts in the Wentz deal. Both Desmond Ridder and Carson Strong should be available in the second round.

Ridder is an experienced player who led the Cincinnati Bearcats to become the first Group of 5 team in the College Football Playoff.

As for Strong, he is beginning to show up on radars because of his strong arm and the fact that he played in a pro-style offense at Nevada. There are concerns with his athleticism and consistency but he could be worth a flier in the second round.

As a team without a surefire franchise quarterback, drafting a quarterback could be in the cards for the Commanders. However, the team is committing $28 million to Wentz in 2022, meaning there won't be much opportunity for a potential rookie to play in Washington next season.

But given the intrigue of quarterbacks slated to go on Day 2, there wouldn't be a shock if one of the signal callers became a Commander.