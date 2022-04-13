Commanders Conundrum: Which Ohio State WR is Best Draft Fit?

If the Commanders are targeting a receiver early, which former Buckeye should be the pick?

As of late, the Washington Commanders seem to find themselves in most mock drafts walking away with a receiver. While USC's Drake London is a popular pick, another highly-touted pass-catcher is starting to gain steam when the Commanders are on the clock at No. 11.

Actually make that two, in Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Is one a better option for Washington?

When looking at the Commanders' receiving room, it's all about adding competition behind Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. Curtis Samuel is hoping for stronger results in the slot after being limited to four games in 2021 because of injury. Former third-round pick Dyami Brown is expected to take the next step in his progression after inconsistent play as the team's No. 3.

This alone could help make the decision on receiver easier between Olave and Wilson.

Considered by many as the top receiver in the class, Wilson put on a show as the No. 1 receiver for the Buckeyes last fall. Ending his season with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns, his skills mirror that of Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs.

Wilson has taken reps in the slot, but he thrives when playing on the perimeter. His best attribute comes in terms of after the catch. He excels at creating separation and grabbing a few extra yards with his athleticism.

Olave has some skills that mirror Wilson, but his vertical presence and route-running is much more refined. In terms of quickness, Olave might also be faster when it comes to running the 40-yard dash.

Last season. Olave only averaged 14.4 yards per catch, but he tallied two more touchdowns than Wilson. In large part, that's because he served as the vertical option for coach Ryan Day's offense.

Wilson was best used in terms of quality. Olave shined in quantity. He recorded 14 receptions of 20-plus yards. Of his 13 touchdowns, eight came on plays of over 20 yards.

Should the Commanders be looking for a high-volume target, Wilson is likely the better choice. In his college career, he only had seven drops. He also might be limited in his route tree, but offensive coordinator Scott Turner can fix that in an instant.

If Washington wants to provide new quarterback Carson Wentz with a vertical presence, Olave is the safer selection. His speed, route-running skills and ability to change direction allows him to win at the line of scrimmage, giving a cushion when working upfield.

Receiver has been a need for the Commanders over the past two seasons. McLaurin has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark twice since being drafted out of Ohio State, but the inability to find a stable No. 2 has hampered Washington's offensive production.

Wilson and Olave both could be low-end No. 1 receivers, or even high-end No. 2s. Should both be on the board at No. 11. Washington simply must decide which is the better fit.