Washington Commanders: Drake London is the Play at Pick 11

Between the blockbuster trades, big free agency signings, and a star studded draft class, there hasn't been a dull moment from this NFL offseason. We saw some of the league’s star receivers pack up their things and relocate like former Chief’s WR Tyreek Hill found himself moving south to the sunshine state to play with the Miami Dolphins.

We also saw former Cowboy’s star Amari Cooper head up north to Cleveland to pair with the controversial Deshaun Watson. That being said, there are still plenty of teams looking for new pieces to fill the no. 2 wide receiver slot. Lucky for them they don’t have to look very far.

Looking forward to the draft in June, this year’s class is loaded with weapons. One individual who has caught the attention of many NFL scouts and team owners is University of Southern California’s receiver, Drake London. London is a 6’5”, 210-pound junior at USC and really burst onto the scene in his time there.

USC WR Drake London was a scoring machine for the USC Trojans James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, he recorded 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games, all before suffering a season-ending ankle injury part way through the season. London has since recovered from the injury, but still has not completed his pro day due to a new hamstring aggravation. London’s pro day is set for April 15th where there is no doubt he will wow scouts with his stature and abilities.

One team for sure eyeing London is the Washington Commanders. The Commanders made some offseason moves of their own adding former Colts QB, Carson Wentz. With a new QB and a couple of question marks around their other roles including Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel, they are in need of a new offensive weapon to complement Terry McLaurin.

London’s frame and playstyle have earned him comparisons to individuals like DK Metcalf, Larry Fitzgerald and A.J. Green, all players who have dominated the game and changed the way defenses play them.

The Commanders currently have the 11th pick in the draft, and are only one of two teams projected to draft a receiver in the top eleven. The Atlanta Falcons hold the 8th pick and are most likely going to take Garret Wilson of Ohio State as the first receiver off the board.

Depending on how London’s pro day goes he may still be available for the Commanders to steal him early in the first round. The NFC East is up for grabs and if the Commanders want to make a push come playoff time, a young and dominant WR like London may be the answer they are looking for.

