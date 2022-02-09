Washington Fans Didn't Buy Football Team, Commanders May Change That

When it comes to NFL jersey sales, quarterbacks tend to lead the way. According to Lids, this was again the case in 2021 as 38 of 50 states had a QB as its top seller.

Take a look at Lids’ graphic below for each state’s top-selling player and team.

When it comes to franchise jersey sales, the Washington Commanders rank at the bottom. Scratch that, they aren't even ranked. Granted, they were the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season, but apparently the fans were not buying into that name either. Not a single state had Football Team's jerseys as the top grossing team for NFL jersey sales. It appears that the Baltimore Ravens reign supreme in the D.C. area.

Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

How did the Commanders' divisional rivals fare? Better. Except for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the Eagles finished second in the NFC East this season, there isn't a single state where their jerseys had the most sales.

The Giants did get lucky ... kind of. They had the most jersey sales in one state. New Jersey, of course.

The Dallas Cowboys are most popular in eight states, which is a tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for most overall. One of those eight is Mississippi, where Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott attended college at Mississippi State. Prescott also leads in South Carolina. Cowboys' running back Zeke Elliott had the most jersey sales in New Mexico.

So the Washington Commanders have to hope that their name change helps with jersey sales next season?