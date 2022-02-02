Skip to main content

New Name, New Look: Washington Commanders Unveil New Uniforms

With a new name comes a new look.

With the Washington Commanders officially rebranding Wednesday morning, the team is also debuting a brand new look.

While the team is keeping its burgundy and gold colors, the design and look the franchise is adopting officially kicks off a fresh chapter.

The 'W' undergoes a slight change from the Washington Football Team days and is given a 3-D look and a slanted turn. The crest celebrates the franchise's past with the 1932 founding date and the years of the five championships won, including the three Super Bowl wins.

The uniforms also celebrate the franchise's past by declaring its colors burgundy and gold "forever a tradition."

The biggest change from the new uniforms over the past is the font of the numbers. The past uniforms had a very traditional font, but the new uniforms offer a little more style in that department.

The road uniform, modeled by defensive end Chase Young, show off a dotted design that isn't seen too often by other NFL teams.

The one uniform that really showcases a change from the past is the team's black alternate jersey, one that the Commanders are calling "Black & Bold."

Along with the black jersey comes a black helmet, which will mark the first time a team will have multiple helmets after the NFL put an end to its one-helmet rule at the end of this season.

Overall, the change showcases a slight ode to the past but make it clear that this is the start of a new era for the franchise.

