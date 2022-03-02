Skip to main content

Trubisky to Washington? ESPN Analyst 'Desperately' Wants It

Washington is in dire need of a new quarterback in 2022, but is it this desperate?

The Washington Commanders have been without a true starting quarterback since the Alex Smith injury in November of 2018. That's a long time. Not that they haven't tried, either through the draft with Dwayne Haskins or through free agency with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

USATSI_17803483

Ron Rivera

Ryan Vermillion

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right)

USATSI_16930990

Taylor Heinicke (left) running a play with Curtis Samuel (right)

As is the norm this time of year, rumors and speculation run wild regarding personnel moves in the NFL, and the Commanders are no different.

Seattle's Russell Wilson might be the favorite among the Washington hopeful, but that still appears quite unlikely. What about other options? Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz have all been linked to the Commanders.

Or - as former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky ponders - Mitchell Trubisky?

On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, Orlovsky named five offseason moves he would like to see. Trubisky to the Commanders was one of them.

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders Template
Play

Trubisky to Washington? ESPN Analyst 'Desperately' Wants It

Washington is in dire need of a new quarterback in 2022, but is it this desperate?

By Timm Hamm
46 seconds ago
46 seconds ago
USATSI_17803658
Play

Copycat Commanders: Rivera Following Rams Super Bowl QB Blueprint?

Ron Rivera is looking to be aggressive in finding his version of Matthew Stafford to join Washington

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
russ wash
Play

Washington WATCH: What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Saying About Commanders Trade?

"Listen now, I love the East Coast,'' Wilson says, "but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I've got my whole family over here."

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Orlovsky might see potential in Trubisky not many other people do. But there's no question sometimes a fresh start with a new team can resurrect a quarterback's career and inject some competitiveness back into his blood. 

There are some familiar faces for Trubisky in Washington, as he's close with left tackle Charles Leno and new tight ends coach Juan Castillo.

USATSI_13936635

Former Washington QB Doug Williams

USATSI_17479102_168388359_lowres

Taylor Heinicke

Washington-Football-Team-Jimmy-Garoppolo-Kareem-Jackson-Ron-Rivera

Jimmy Garoppolo (left) and Ron Rivera (right)

Washington coach Ron Rivera and his staff are familiar with Buffalo's coaching staff and front office and could certainly gain some valuable information about how Trubisky performed as Josh Allen's backup in 2021.

Orlovsky might be on to something here, as it appears other teams are interested in Trubisky.

Whether it's Wilson, Trubisky, Garoppolo, Wentz, or even Aaron Rodgers under center for Washington, 2022 might be a make-or-break year for Rivera as he enters year three at the helm, with very little to show for it.

Washington Commanders Template
News

Trubisky to Washington? ESPN Analyst 'Desperately' Wants It

By Timm Hamm
46 seconds ago
USATSI_17803658
News

Copycat Commanders: Rivera Following Rams Super Bowl QB Blueprint?

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
russ wash
News

Washington WATCH: What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Saying About Commanders Trade?

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
Curtis Samuel
News

Booster Shot: Commanders Offense Should Get Healthy With Return of Receiver

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
Jimmy Garoppolo
News

Should Commanders Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo Despite Surgery?

By Jeremy Brener
20 hours ago
malik-willis-matt-corral-110321-getty-ftr_1txvvrq07vmem1uhrjlivw9ncn
News

Should Commanders Sign Veteran QB or Draft Rookie?

By Cole Thompson
23 hours ago
USATSI_16835076
News

NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Sign Mitch Trubisky?

By Cole Thompson
23 hours ago
Ryan Vermillion
News

Conflict Resolution: Washington Close to Solving Federal Problem

By David Harrison
23 hours ago