Trubisky to Washington? ESPN Analyst 'Desperately' Wants It

Washington is in dire need of a new quarterback in 2022, but is it this desperate?

The Washington Commanders have been without a true starting quarterback since the Alex Smith injury in November of 2018. That's a long time. Not that they haven't tried, either through the draft with Dwayne Haskins or through free agency with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ron Rivera Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) Taylor Heinicke (left) running a play with Curtis Samuel (right)

As is the norm this time of year, rumors and speculation run wild regarding personnel moves in the NFL, and the Commanders are no different.

Seattle's Russell Wilson might be the favorite among the Washington hopeful, but that still appears quite unlikely. What about other options? Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz have all been linked to the Commanders.

Or - as former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky ponders - Mitchell Trubisky?

On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, Orlovsky named five offseason moves he would like to see. Trubisky to the Commanders was one of them.

Orlovsky might see potential in Trubisky not many other people do. But there's no question sometimes a fresh start with a new team can resurrect a quarterback's career and inject some competitiveness back into his blood.

There are some familiar faces for Trubisky in Washington, as he's close with left tackle Charles Leno and new tight ends coach Juan Castillo.

Former Washington QB Doug Williams Taylor Heinicke Jimmy Garoppolo (left) and Ron Rivera (right)

Washington coach Ron Rivera and his staff are familiar with Buffalo's coaching staff and front office and could certainly gain some valuable information about how Trubisky performed as Josh Allen's backup in 2021.

Orlovsky might be on to something here, as it appears other teams are interested in Trubisky.

Whether it's Wilson, Trubisky, Garoppolo, Wentz, or even Aaron Rodgers under center for Washington, 2022 might be a make-or-break year for Rivera as he enters year three at the helm, with very little to show for it.