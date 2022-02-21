Skip to main content

Commanders LISTEN: Where's Taylor Heinicke on NFL.com QB Index?

Taylor Heinicke was one of three players to start at quarterback here in 2021, but was he the best?

Since the injury to Alex Smith, Washington has been searching for a bona fide week-in-and-week-out starting quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke

Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert have all started at least one game for Washington since 2018.

After the season-ending and career-threatening injury in Week 1 to starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, Heinicke fell into 15 starts last season. And if nothing else, he's shown tremendous grit and resiliency.

It's been an up-and-down year for Heinicke and in 2021, he may have given an indication that although he's not the quarterback of the future in Washington, he's certainly capable of wins and maybe even a playoff run if his team is healthy.

This week, NFL.com did its final quarterback index of the 2021 season, ranking every quarterback who started at least one game last season.

Heinicke came in at No. 27:

Recommended Articles

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke
Play

Commanders LISTEN: Where's Taylor Heinicke on QB Index?

Taylor Heinicke was one of three players to start here at quarterback in 2021, but was he the best?

By Timm Hamm
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
rivera ryan
Play

Matt Ryan Trade to Washington? Why Would Falcons & Commanders Swap?

Smart money says Washington does not consider Matt Ryan to be at “the Rodgers or Wilson level.”

By Mike Fisher
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
USATSI_16930617
Play

Curtis Samuel Ready For Breakout Season With Commanders?

After injuries limited Curtis Samuel to five games in 2021, he should be ready for a stellar season with the Washington Commanders in 2022

By Cole Thompson
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Heinicke probably won’t get another season with 15 starts. Then again, I never would have guessed Heinicke’s spiritual father, Ryan Fitzpatrick, would have three seasons as a primary starter after turning 33. Like Fitzpatrick, Heinicke’s self-belief creates a lot of big plays for both his team and the opposition.

It may prove to be that Heinicke is a career backup in the NFL, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. Just ask Jason Garrett, Hugh Millen, Chase Daniel, and Frank Reich.

Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke

As mentioned, Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1 but since he started that game, he appears on the list at No. 59:

Fitzpatrick suffered a life-changing hip injury after throwing just six passes in Washington. It’s a huge bummer if his otherwise joyous career ends this way, although it hasn’t changed him too much. Nine teams and 17 seasons after breaking in as a seventh-round pick under Mike Martz in St. Louis, Fitzmagic left a legacy unlike any other quarterback of his generation.

Also starting one game for Washington in 2021, due to a COVID outbreak that included both Heinicke and Allen, was Garrett Gilbert, who appears just ahead of Fitzpatrick at No. 56:

For the second straight year, Gilbert looked better than expected in an emergency start that he had little chance of winning.

The future for the Commanders at quarterback is still a huge question as coach Ron Rivera continues to weigh options that include either a trade, free agency or the NFL Draft.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders LISTEN: Where's Taylor Heinicke on QB Index?

By Timm Hamm
37 minutes ago
rivera ryan
News

Matt Ryan Trade to Washington? Why Would Falcons & Commanders Swap?

By Mike Fisher
15 hours ago
USATSI_16930617
News

Curtis Samuel Ready For Breakout Season With Commanders?

By Cole Thompson
15 hours ago
NFL 2
News

From Super Bowl to D.C.: Should Commanders Sign Bengals' Standout Safety?

By Cole Thompson
19 hours ago
charley taylor
News

Washington Football Legend Charley Taylor, Dead at 80

By Mike Fisher
Feb 19, 2022
payne trade
News

Washington 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson, Daron Payne & Deshaun Watson Move

By Mike Fisher
Feb 19, 2022
pete jay
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Misses Out on Saints Job

By Mike Fisher
Feb 19, 2022
russ wash
News

Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

By Mike Fisher
Feb 18, 2022