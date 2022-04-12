Skip to main content

Antonio Gibson's Future in Jeopardy? Commanders Interested In Top Running Backs

Will Washington's interest in running backs impact Antonio Gibson's future?

Running back was the one position where the Washington Commanders seemed rock solid.

Antonio Gibson has been the premier back for the Commanders for the last two years and has turned into a promising talent. Despite Gibson's success, Washington has decided to host two running backs during its top 30 visits and are heavily interested in another.

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel

Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason

Carson Wentz

Both Breece Hall of Iowa State and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III met with the Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Commanders will not target a back at No. 11, there is always a possibility that one is added on day two or three.

Would this impact the future of Gibson or act as another weapon within the offense?

Gibson came to Washington and took over the running back spot immediately. He has totaled 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his first two years. This includes 1,037 rushing yards last season. Gibson has remained durable, missing just three games in two years.

If there is one knock, it is fumbles. Gibson coughed it up six times last season and they seemed to come at the worst times. It started right away last season as he fumbled in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers following a Justin Herbert red-zone interception. This fumble set Los Angeles up for the touchdown that would eventually win the game.

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

j.d. mckissic

J.D. McKissic

J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin (left) and J.D. McKissic (right)

The Commanders brought J.D. McKissic back in free agency this offseason. He is a legitimate threat on third down as a pass catcher out of the backfield. This means Washington will have the same duo on the depth chart that they have sported over the last two years.

But with two years left on his contract and an expected large amount of money going Terry McLaurin's direction next offseason, fans might question if the Commanders are drafting Gibson's eventual replacement.

The pending pick of a running back in the draft should not change the future for Gibson in Washington. He is turning into one of the best running backs in the NFC and a centerpiece for the Commanders that should be in consideration for an extension soon.

