Washington Hosting Multiple RBs During Top 30 Visits: Backfield Help Coming?

The Commanders will spend some time with running backs during the top 30 visits.

All options are open for the Washington Commanders.

From round one of the 2022 NFL Draft to day three, Washington is spending time looking at all positions it might need help. This includes in the backfield.

ESPN reported that the Commanders will use multiple top 30 visits on the running back position.

It began when Iowa State's Breece Hall visited Washington this week. He enters the draft with great speed and vision in the backfield. Washington is also planning to visit with Michigan State's Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III.

The Spartan product burst onto the scene during his only year in East Lansing rushing for 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns. With the NFL schedule being 17 games now, Washington stressed the importance of depth in the backfield.

The Commanders feature Antonio Gibson, who has a chance to become one of the best in the NFC, as their primary runner. J.D. McKissic decided to return in free agency after rumors that he was signing with the Buffalo Bills. This gives Washington its third-down back that can catch the ball.

Gibson has been durable for the Commanders playing in 30 out of a possible 33 games in two years. McKissic missed the end of the 2021 season with an injury.

It would be surprising to see Washington take a running back in the second round, especially with its other needs. The Commanders have been linked to some trades that could get them out of No. 11 in the first round. If this happens, Washington could have multiple selections in second round.

This seems like the only way Washington will take a running back but it cannot hurt to have as many players on the radar as possible.