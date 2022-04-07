Skip to main content

Washington Hosting Multiple RBs During Top 30 Visits: Backfield Help Coming?

The Commanders will spend some time with running backs during the top 30 visits.

All options are open for the Washington Commanders.

From round one of the 2022 NFL Draft to day three, Washington is spending time looking at all positions it might need help. This includes in the backfield.

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson 

USATSI_17803663

Ron Rivera

J.D. McKissic and Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin (left) and J.D. McKissic (right)

ESPN reported that the Commanders will use multiple top 30 visits on the running back position.

It began when Iowa State's Breece Hall visited Washington this week. He enters the draft with great speed and vision in the backfield. Washington is also planning to visit with Michigan State's Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III.

The Spartan product burst onto the scene during his only year in East Lansing rushing for 1,725 yards and 19 touchdowns. With the NFL schedule being 17 games now, Washington stressed the importance of depth in the backfield.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17912642.jpg
Play

Commanders NFL Draft: Does Washington Have Big Board Cemented?

With Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders have options at No. 11

By Cole Thompson7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Kyle Hamilton 2
Play

NFL Mock Draft: Washington Finds Landon Collins Replacement at No. 11?

The Washington Commanders have many options with what to do with the 11th pick in the draft and Kyle Hamilton could be one of them.

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_13762897
Play

LSU CB Derek Stingley Sprints Through Pro Day; Commanders Draft Target At No. 11?

Following a stellar outing at LSU's Pro Day, Derek Stingley Jr. could be a prospect in play for the Washington Commanders

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago

The Commanders feature Antonio Gibson, who has a chance to become one of the best in the NFC, as their primary runner. J.D. McKissic decided to return in free agency after rumors that he was signing with the Buffalo Bills. This gives Washington its third-down back that can catch the ball.

Gibson has been durable for the Commanders playing in 30 out of a possible 33 games in two years. McKissic missed the end of the 2021 season with an injury. 

Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson

j.d. mckissic

J.D. McKissic

Jaret Patterson

Jaret Patterson

It would be surprising to see Washington take a running back in the second round, especially with its other needs. The Commanders have been linked to some trades that could get them out of No. 11 in the first round. If this happens, Washington could have multiple selections in second round.

This seems like the only way Washington will take a running back but it cannot hurt to have as many players on the radar as possible.

USATSI_17912642.jpg
News

Commanders NFL Draft: Does Washington Have Big Board Cemented?

By Cole Thompson7 minutes ago
Kyle Hamilton 2
News

NFL Mock Draft: Washington Finds Landon Collins Replacement at No. 11?

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
USATSI_13762897
News

LSU CB Derek Stingley Sprints Through Pro Day; Commanders Draft Target At No. 11?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
USATSI_17581959
News

Ohio State WR to Commanders in New NFL Mock Draft

By David Harrison23 hours ago
Christian Watson
News

NFL Draft: WR Christian Watson On Washington Radar?

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Stefon Diggs New Contract: Washington WR Terry McLaurin Next?

By Greg PatutoApr 6, 2022
Kyle Hamilton 5
News

NFL Mock Draft: Can Kyle Hamilton Fall to Commanders?

By David HarrisonApr 5, 2022
Ole Miss Quarterback, Matt Corral
News

NFL Draft: One Mistake Commanders Can't Afford

By Bri AmaranthusApr 5, 2022