Trade Terry: Why Would Commanders Do It?

Terry McLaurin has been the best player on the Washington Commanders offense since he entered the league in 2019.

The third-year wideout from Ohio State has flourished in the first part of his NFL career, racking up an average north of 1,000 yards in the first three seasons of his tenure in Washington.

In 2022, he enters the final year of his contract with a lot up in the air regarding his future.

Yes, the Commanders would love to extend him and keep him in Washington long-term. There's likely interest in McLaurin's camp to extend him as well, but as always, both sides need the right price to continue the relationship.

The current free agent market for wide receivers has really helped McLaurin, as it has driven the asking price up.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal. Through four years in the league, Kirk has racked up 2,902 receiving yards. McLaurin has nearly 200 more yards despite playing in only three years in the league.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams to a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, an average annual value of $28.25 million. While McLaurin likely won't sniff that level, he'll likely lean closer to that number than Kirk's $13 million AAV.

The Commanders could always use the franchise tag on McLaurin, but we saw how that went with Brandon Scherff, who left for the Jaguars after playing two years on the tag. It's a band-aid for a problem that needs to be addressed.

So, if the Commanders don't feel like they can satisfy McLaurin's contract demands, it might be best to trade him while his value is at its highest to a team like the Atlanta Falcons, who desperately need a receiver, or a team like the New York Jets, the runners-up in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes. Teams are monitoring McLaurin's availability, but it isn't expected for the Commanders to move on from him.

However, if the team drafts a receiver with the 11th overall pick in the draft later this month, it might give the Commanders a contingency plan should McLaurin want a contract next season that the team cannot pay up on.

The team just spent $72 million on Jonathan Allen's new contract, and extending Chase Young is on the agenda soon, which could limit how much McLaurin can make. But McLaurin has been the best offensive draft piece for the team in a long time, so an extension for him should be general manager Martin Mayhew's top priority.

But if an extension isn't possible, the Commanders need to get back some decent value in return.