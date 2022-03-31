Terry McLaurin Helper: Should Washington Draft Chris Olave At No. 11?

As the 2022 NFL Draft creeps closer, the feeling that the Washington Commanders are targeting a wide receiver continues to intensify.

Terry McLaurin

Washington features one of the top receivers in the league in Terry McLaurin. A contract extension for their biggest offensive weapon is a priority for the Commanders but they can still focus on putting another threat on the other side.

Curtis Samuel signed with Washington last offseason. After an injury-riddled first year in D.C., Samuel is expected to return to the field but is best suited in the slot because of his versatility. It is important to give new quarterback Carson Wentz as many weapons as possible, along with Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas.

The Commanders hold the 11th pick in the upcoming draft and one player that keeps resurfacing is Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

The Buckeyes have two receivers that are expected to go in the top half of the draft. Garrett Wilson has emerged as the top prospect at the position and could be gone by the time Washington is on the clock. This leaves Olave as an option for the Commanders.

Year in and year out, Ohio State is one of the best teams in college football and features plenty of weapons. This means Olave knows how to fit in with an offense that will spread the ball around. Playing alongside Wilson for two years, Olave is capable of getting his numbers while deferring to the other side at times.

Standing 6-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Olave is not the biggest receiver in the draft, but he might be the smoothest. He makes the game look easy by running effortless routes and showing off his reliable hands. Olave also has sneaky speed. He ran a 4.39 at the NFL Combine and can act as a deep-ball threat.

Chris Olave Curtis Samuel

McLaurin is one of the most reliable receivers in the league and he has shown it over the years by making difficult catches look easy. Now, Washington might be in a position to add Olave and solidify the receiving group.