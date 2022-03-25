Skip to main content

Is Washington Poised to Trade Down for Linebacker?

The Washington Commanders should be searching for help in the middle of the defense.

The Washington Commanders need help at linebacker. That has been clear for a few years, but they have been unable to land that leader in the middle.

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and Washington holds the 11th overall selection. Could this be the time to trade down for a linebacker?

This is not a class heavy with linebackers. It is a top-heavy group of offensive linemen and wide receivers, another area where the Commanders need to improve. There is a chance that Washington can choose either Ohio State's Chris Olave or Southern Cal's Drake London at No. 11. When they are on the clock, the Commanders will have to decide if they want to pull the trigger on a receiver or potentially add assets and move down for a linebacker.

Last year's first overall pick Jamin Davis has not looked like a middle linebacker. He would be better suited as a strong- or weak-side linebacker. The same can be said about Cole Holcomb. The Commanders need to find that legitimate option in the middle of the defense.

The Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner, but Washington has not been in the mix. This could show that the Commanders believe they can find a linebacker in the draft, maybe on day two.

Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean have a chance to be first-round picks which means the rest of the field is open in round two. Christian Harris of Alabama and Chad Muma of Wyoming remain intriguing options for Washington to consider.

With the holes that they currently have on the outside, it would benefit the Commanders to stay put at No. 11 and get Terry McLaurin some help on the other side.

Free agency remains an option but with the current makeup of this draft, there will be linebackers available in the second or this rounds that can produce. 

