With a total of 23 players currently placed within the COVID-19 protocols, Washington's game at the Philadelphia Eagles has subsequently been moved to Tuesday evening.

This begs the question: Combine these moves with pre-existing injuries, and who exactly is left?

This key divisional matchup will be played at 7 p.m. ET, but there is no way of knowing exactly how many of these 23 players will be available to be activated come Tuesday. Plus there's always the possibility, unfortunately, that more positives could come their way.

This is Washington's injury report from Friday:

Full Participants:

Brandon Scherff, G (Ankle)

Jordan Kunaszyk, LB (Hamstring)

Cole Holcomb, LB (Ankle)

Limited Participants:

Terry McLaurin, WR (Concussion)

Non Participants:

J.D. McKissic, RB (Concussion)

Curtis Samuel, WR (Hamstring)

And here are the players currently on the COVID-19/Reserve list:

Taylor Heinicke, QB

Jonathan Allen, DT

Kyle Allen, QB

William Bradley-King, DE

Milo Eifler, OLB

Darrick Forrest, SS

Kendall Fuller, CB

Temarrick Hemingway, TE

Khaleke Hudson, MLB

Matt Ioannidis, DT

Cornelius Lucas, T

David Mayo, OLB

Sammis Reyes, TE

Tim Settle, DT

Cam Sims, WR

James Smith-Williams, DE

Montez Sweat, DE

Casey Toohill, DE

Daniel Wise, DL

Wendell Smallwood, RB

Tyler Larsen, C

Kamren Curl, S

Troy Apke, S

No game status' were made available on the injury report.

If none of the 23 players listed above, or those listed as non-participants were available come Monday evening there would be multiple positions of concern.

Take quarterback for example, where their only options would be Kyle Shurmur, Garrett Gilbert who was just signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad, and recently signed free agent Jordan Ta'amu.

Sticking on offense, only two guards and two tackles are currently on the active roster, meaning the likes of David Steinmetz, Zack Bailey, Beau Benzschawel, or Deion Calhoun would likely be activated.

Defensively the active roster contains just three linebackers and three safeties, however, the practice squad contains no defensive backs and just one linebacker - De'Jon Harris.

All of this, of course, is subject to change over the coming days and fingers will be crossed throughout Washington that this weekend plays out favorably for coach Ron Rivera's team.

If not, then Tuesday’s clash just got a whole lot tougher.