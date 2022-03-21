Three's Company: Will Washington Draft Another Ohio State Receiver?

The Washington Commanders might look to add another wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the addition of Carson Wentz under center, the Washington Commanders have two glaring needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft: linebacker and receiver.

When looking at the receiving corps in D.C., there is one common denominator. Both Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel hail from Ohio State. The Commanders could look to make it a trio by adding another Buckeye with the 11th overall pick next month.

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were among the best receivers in the country this season. They are expected to be first-round selections and at least one is likely to fall to No. 11.

Wilson totaled 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior at Ohio State. He is expected to be one of the first receivers off the board because of his route running, reliable hands, and overall IQ at the position.

Olave had a chance to leave following the 2020 season but decided to return for his senior year. He finished with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. It is hard to find a receiver in the draft that makes the game look as easy as Olave. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine and is a legitimate downfield threat. He can be a high-level No. 2 option opposite of McLaurin.

The Commanders have been in touch with McLaurin about a contract extension following his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. Samuel is expected to return and take on an expanded role in the slot and as a ball carrier. Cam Sims will also be back in the mix next season, but Washington could be looking for an upgrade opposite McLaurin.

The 11th pick can be used in many ways. Washington might still be interested in a quarterback or it could move back to land a linebacker. If the Commanders want to stay put and add a playmaking receiver, Wilson and Olave seem like targets that should be at the top of the list.