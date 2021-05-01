WFT Selects Long Snapper Camaron Cheeseman With No. 225 Pick in NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team swung a deal with Philadelphia to jump back into the bottom part of the sixth-round to take a long snapper.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is calling their sixth-round pick a 'Muenster' addition. While that might be a cheesy pun, hopefully, Camaron Cheeseman's skillset is not full of holes like a piece of swiss cheese.

The long-awaited replacement for Nick Sundberg comes late in the sixth round in the form of the former Michigan Wolverines long-snapper.

When Sundberg's contract expired at the end of the year, it was thought that it would be a mere formality that he would be brought back. We were all wrong. Sundberg was stunned and now it's official that there's no chance of a change of mind.

For Washington to swing a deal with division rival Philadelphia to jump back into the bottom part of the sixth round (they didn't have a pick because of a previous deal) to draft a long-snapper is something that nobody expected.

A 6'4" 237-pound snapper, Cheeseman opted out of the 2020 season to train for the NFL Draft and because of COVID concerns. He participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Per NFL.com: Cheeseman had "three years of handling snapping duties for the Wolverines. Cheeseman improved from 2018 to 2019 as a kick snapper with consistent accuracy but teams will likely have concerns about his inaccuracies with long-snapping over the last couple of seasons."

While that is not the most encouraging scouting report, clearly coordinator Nate Kaczor saw something in the former Wolverine that made him willing to stand on the table for Cheeseman.