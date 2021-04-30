Washington Football Team Selects Kentucky's Jamin Davis With No. 19 Pick In NFL Draft

The Washington Football team made their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft official on Thursday, selecting Kentucky LB Jamin Davis with the No. 19 Overall Pick

After a long offseason of speculation, the Washington Football Team made their 2021 NFL Draft decision final on Thursday night, selecting Kentucky LB Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick.

Washington no adds Davis to an already dynamic Washington defense, that was one of the top units in the NFC in the 2020 season.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised outside of Savannah, Georgia, the former Three-star recruit exploded onto the scene this season thanks to his tremendous measurables and abilities in pass coverage

scouting report

The long linebacker started 11 games as a member of the Wildcats, seeing action in 36 games. Davis racked up 144 tackles and five career interceptions. He has great spatial awareness in zone coverage, locating routes behind, and crowding throwing lanes with his length. Active feet allow him to be a capable man-coverage defender against underneath routes. Davis gets sideline-to-sideline when he turns on the jets, displaying sufficient range to defend laterally. He is a very patient run defender who does not play well downhill. Taking on blocks is not a strong suit as he does not show the ability to stack and shed. He is not a physical player and gets run over by ball carriers in the hole. Davis projects as a WILL linebacker who excels when asked to drop into zone coverage thanks to his awareness in space and length. He has to become more physical defending the inside run and when taking on blockers. The more he can be kept clean, the more successful he will be.

With Davis now in the bag, Washington will now move their attention to the second round on Friday night, where they will likely look to upgrade on the offensive side of the ball.