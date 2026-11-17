Given that the Colorado Avalanche have reached the conclusion of the first quarter of the 2026-27 season, it seems fitting to look back and see which players have contributed most to the team.

So far, the Avalanche have not necessarily lived up to the preseason expectations, but nevertheless, they have a winning record and have recorded plenty of success along the way. After 21 games Colorado sits number two in the Central Division with 27 points behind the Minnesota Wild who have 34. As the season moves ahead, the Avalanche will look to improve their 12-6-3 record.

In order to continue being successful, especially in the immediate future, the bright spots are going to have to become much more consistent rather than happening in flashes.

The Avalanche have several players who have contributed to the early-season success so far, but three stand out for different reasons.

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 20 games, MacKinnon continues to prove that he is the most influential player on the Colorado roster. He has recorded 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. In fact, he leads the team in points.

He has the ability to generate offense and create opportunities for his teammates while also controlling the pace of the game. Those qualities make him the centerpiece of the attack.

However, that role is going to have to be filled by someone else for now.

During the second period of the game against the Ottawa Senators, MacKinnon was injured and he is expected to be out for about a month. This setback is going to create a significant challenge for the Avalanche on offense.

So, how will this roster respond? The offense is going to have to take a step forward while their point leader sits. The next several weeks could prove just how important MacKinnon is to the organization.

Artturi Lehkonen

Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKinnon leads the team in points, but it is Artturi Lehkonen who carries the title of most productive goal scorer.

In 21 games, Lehkonen has 15 goals and six assists for 21 points. He has scored five more goals than anyone else on the team. Certainly he ranks as one of the top three most important players on the team.

It would seem obvious, but he has also proven to produce exactly when the team needs him most.

Lehkonen stepped up during the game on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens as the Avalanche took the ice without MacKinnon and Makar. He recorded a goal and an assist during the 4-1 victory.

It would be unfair to expect Lehkonen to shoulder all of the added responsibility with MacKinnon on the sideline, but he’s already made it very clear that he can and will step up.

Mackenzie Blackwood

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his 15 starts, Mackenzie Blackwood has a record of 11-3-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

These numbers are important when you know how much Colorado’s defense has struggled at times this season.

Blackwood has held strong and delivered when the team needed a big response. The Detroit Red Wings game is a great example. Colorado was struggling to take control of the game early on, and Blackwood delivered a shutout performance.

With the defense taking more hits with injuries, specifically Makar, the Avalanche are going to need reliable goaltending, and they can expect that with Blackwood in the net.

There are plenty of reasons to believe this team can and will remain competitive, but the next 21 games could look markedly different than the first 21.

MacKinnon’s absence will be felt on offense and in that time, Lehkonen will have an opportunity to become the scoring threat the team needs. Blackwood will shine in the net and be asked to possibly carry an even bigger responsibility while the defense recovers.

All eyes will be on this team and how they can step up and move forward while two of their stars recover. These three players will be an important part of that story.