3 Avalanche Prospects With the Most to Gain at Rookie Faceoff
The Colorado Avalanche aren’t waiting until training camp starts to evaluate some of their young players.
The 2026 version of the Rookie Faceoff, happening September 12 through the 15, will provide the first look.
The Avalanche are headed to San Jose for two games where they will face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
The roster includes several of the team’s most interesting prospects, like Ilya Nabokov, Alex Gagne, Nikita Prishchepov, and Taylor Makar.
For some players who will take the ice, the weekend carries more significance than others.
Last year’s tournament propelled Gavin Brindley before training camp and eventually earned him an opportunity to play with the NHL team.
Colorado is once again looking for young, inexpensive talent capable of taking the ice at the NHL level. A strong weekend from any of these players could elevate their chance to move up to the NHL this year.
Here are three Avalanche prospects with the most to gain.
1. T.J. Hughes
There has been quite a bit of buzz surrounding Hughes since the Avalanche signed the undrafted forward in April. He had an impressive final season with Michigan where he scored 22 goals and recorded 57 points.
The Rookie Faceoff will be his first opportunity to show where he fits into Colorado’s organization.
Hughes got a very brief introduction to professional hockey with the Colorado Eagles last spring, but this coming weekend will give him the chance to build momentum that he can carry into NHL training camp.
It is possible that Hughes could be competing for a bottom-six spot. He will have stiff competition from Fedor Svechkov, Zachary L’Heureux, and Fabian Lysell.
Of course, even if Hughes has a great showing at the Rookie Faceoff, it won’t guarantee him a spot on the NHL roster.
It could make him a lot harder to overlook, though.
2. Sean Behrens
At 23 years old, Behrens may be approaching the time when he is boxed into a corner and needs to prove himself.
He is entering the final season of his entry-level contract he signed when he was drafted in 2021.
After missing the entire 2024-25 season due to a knee injury, Behrnes made his return last season, scoring five goals and 23 points in 55 games for the Eagles.
Now he needs to move forward once again.
Colorado’s NHL blue line doesn’t have an immediate opening, and it sure won’t be easy to gain playing time here. That doesn’t make this season any less important though for Behrens.
It’s time for him to transition from being a prospect to being a valuable addition and someone the team could count on at the NHL level.
The Rookie Faceoff will give him the opportunity to show that he’s getting close to being that player.
3. Matt DiMarsico
Here’s the wildcard of the group.
Just like Hughes, DiMarsico wasn’t drafted by the Avalanche. He was signed by Colorado as a free agent last spring before taking the ice with the Eagles.
That is what makes this weekend that much more important. He doesn’t have the weight of being a high draft pick and he doesn’t have a lot of name recognition that many of the other prospects do.
His path to the NHL will require him to force people to take notice. That could start at the Rookie Faceoff.
Colorado’s Prospects Have Something to Prove
Given how much criticism the Avalanche prospect system has taken recently, there should be a bit of a fire lit beneath this young group.
Two games at a rookie tournament will not provide the whole story but, it sure could help individuals set themselves apart.
Hughes can strengthen the case that Colorado found a significant add outside of the draft. Behrens can show he’s ready to move up to an NHL opportunity. DiMarsico can separate himself from the crowd of young forwards.
While everyone agrees Nabokov is the biggest name to watch in San Jose, these three could have even more to gain.