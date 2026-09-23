Avalanche Are Getting a Closer Look at What Fabian Lysell Can Become

The Colorado Avalanche knew they were going to have some development to do when they acquired Fabian Lysell this summer.

They also knew exactly what they were getting - talent.

Now, the job is to figure out what they can turn that talent into.

Lysell picked up an assist on Colorado’s only goal in their 3-1 loss on Monday to the Winnipeg Jets. Lysell helped to set up Georgii Merkulov late in the third period to finally put the Avs on the scoreboard.

Yes, it was one single point during a preseason game, but it gave Jared Bednar another look at the offensive ability that made Lysell a first-round NHL Draft pick.

His ability is not the question. Whether or not those abilities can be manufactured into NHL quality was the issue.

As Opening Night just keeps getting closer and closer, Lysell is going to be a player to watch.

Plenty of Upside Left in Lysell

Fabian Lysell Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the Boston Bruins who first saw Lysell’s talent when they drafted him at No. 21 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Now five years later, he has only seen the NHL ice 12 times. In the AHL, however, he has produced and this reminded teams of his talent and potential.

Lysell scored 17 goals and recorded 42 points in 57 games with Providence last season before Colorado acquired him from Boston in a trade for Ivan Ivan.

The Avalanche then signed Lysell to a one-year contract worth $850,000.

The picture is clear for Colorado. If Lysell can turn his skill into some consistent NHL production, the team just added an inexpensive offensive contributor to the roster. If he can’t? Well, the organization didn’t make a significant or long-term commitment and they can move on.

Avalanche Need More Than Skill

Monday’s game gave some good insight into where Lysell stands.

His offensive ability showed up and helped the team and Merkulov get the goal. Lysell helped create the play before Brett Kulak’s shot eventually provided the rebound that Merkulov finished.

Making the roster of the Stanley Cup contender’s team is going to require more than just some occasional flashes. This team and Bednar need to know that they can trust Lysell consistently at the NHL level.

This is a big task ahead for Lysell for many reasons, but one of which is the amount of competition the Avalanche have at the forward position.

Gavin Brindley is coming off an excellent performance in which he had an assist and a goal in the preseason opener. Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux are also fighting to establish roles after being traded from Nashville.

Lysell won’t have to just prove his potential; he’s going to have to compete against other players who are looking for that same opportunity.

Colorado Doesn’t Have to Rush

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar looks on during a game against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team is not faced with an all-or-nothing decision. Their backs are not against the wall. Lysell doesn’t even have to make the Opening Night roster for the trade to be considered a success.

Lysell is just 23 years old. He still has plenty of time to develop, and if necessary, he can spend that time with the Colorado Eagles.

The preseason is just a good look to see exactly where he is and what his skills look like right now. The opportunity is there.

The part that follows is the most important. Lysell needs to prove that he can turn the tools he has into NHL level.