Avalanche Begin Season’s First Road Trip With Game at Winnipeg

Coming off an impressive start to the season, the Colorado Avalanche are to embark on their first road test of the 2026-27 season.

The Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 8-4, and the St. Louis Blues, 6-1, at Ball Arena during Colorado's first two games of the year.

Next up — the Avs will take to the road to face off against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames before heading back to Ball Arena. As previously referenced, this will mark the first road trip of the season for Colorado.

The Avs will also go into play at Winnipeg, being one of only two undefeated teams left in the NHL following the beginning of the ongoing season — only Colorado and the Anaheim Ducks remain undefeated as of press time.

Against the Jets, Avs star Nathan MacKinnon has potted 44 points in 47 regular-season games.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow NHL superstar Cale Makar — who is coming off inking his historic contract this offseason — has logged 10 points in 18 regular-season contests against the Jets alongside nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five postseason matchups.

Another individual player for Colorado fans to watch is T.J. Hughes. Hughes is coming off making his NHL debut and taking his coveted rookie lap on Sept. 30. The University of Michigan alum has taken 34 total shifts across the first two games for the Avs this season.

The Avalanche have taken on the Jets in 71 former regular-season games; Colorado boasts a record of 34-29-1-7 throughout the series.

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar also provided an update following a recent practice relative to player status.

Per Avalanche beat reporter Evan Rawal, Zachary L'Heureux will see his season debut against the Jets following a lower-body injury. Fellow forward Logan O'Connor could be an option against the Calgary Flames.

On @AltitudeSR, Bednar says L’Heureux will play tonight and O’Connor could be an option tomorrow in Calgary. They’ll adjust as needed with both coming off lower body injuries and it being a B2B. https://t.co/87TeXTGK7S — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) October 7, 2026

Most Recent Game for Avalanche, Winnipeg

The Avs most recently defeated St. Louis, with Martin Necas scoring twice. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

Makar, Josh Manson, Artturi Lehkonen and Nicolas Roy each added a tally.

Winnipeg defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins — 3-2 — at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 5. Cole Perfetti potted the game-winner for the Jets, with netminder Clay Stevenson posting 29 saves.

Colorado will be looking to establish momentum on the road; the Avs are coming off 29 road victories in 2025-26, leading the NHL.

Puck drop between the Avalanche and Winnipeg is slated for 6:30 p.m. Central on Oct. 7. Outside of Avalanche territory, the game will be available for streaming via ESPN+.