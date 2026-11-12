Avalanche’s Bold Lineup Change Is Becoming a Major Weapon

It wasn’t that long ago and Jared Bednar sat in a postgame media experience where he publicly stated he was not happy with the team’s play and that he was going to have to start making changes. He made some, and a very early look at the new line combinations is giving some hope that things are starting to come together.

Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy were dominant and played a significant role in the team’s 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The line combined to help produce two of Colorado’s most important goals.

If this new lineup keeps producing like this, it could be very important for the team. The chemistry seems to be working so far, but it’s really too early to say.

Bednar is enjoying what he is seeing as well.

“We’ve been talking to them a lot about an identity,” Bednar said.

Bednar Seeing Promise in New Avalanche Line

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores a goal and celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each forward in this new combination brings something to the table that should make the trio lethal on the ice.

Landeskog provides leadership and a strong presence around the net. Kadri supplies creativity and experience at center, while Roy adds size and the ability to create opportunities with his work along the boards.

Bednar’s vision, “The strength of their game should be below the tops of the circle in the offensive zone, while being a responsible team.”

The trio displayed their strengths in the game against Toronto.

Landeskog scored his first goal late in the opening period after Roy drove toward the net and created a rebound opportunity.

Later, the same line delivered again when the Avalanche needed it most.

Toronto had erased a two-goal deficit and tied the game early in the third. Kadri found Landeskog near the net for the go-ahead goal just 51 seconds later.

After the game the head coach was pleased with their performance.

“That’s what they should look like. That’s what we want it to look like,” Bednar said.

Avalanche Could Have Another Important Offensive Advantage

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s really too early to claim this is a complete success but, if this chemistry continues, the significance could be monumental for Colorado.

They already have one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive groups built around Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen. They are ranked one, two, three for the Avalanche in terms of goals and MacKinnon leads the team with 30 points.

If Landeskog, Kadri and Roy can become a consistent threat, opposing teams will have their hands full trying to decide which Colorado line to prioritize defensively.

With injuries and just flat play in general so far this season, Bednar has spent the early season trying to make adjustments and find some consistency.

If this new combination works, it would certainly help stabilize things and slow down the constant changes.

“We will just keep building that identity with those guys, and hopefully it turns into a really good line for us, like it was tonight,” Bednar said post-game.

Colorado moved to 11-6-2 with Tuesday’s win and has now won five of its last seven games. The real test though, still remains on the road, and whether or not they can stay as aggressive away as they are at home.

The team will continue a four-game road trip on Thursday when they take on the Ottawa Senators.