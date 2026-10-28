Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar Sends Blunt Warning to His Players

Another disappointing loss on Sunday evening from a team that is supposed to be one of the best in the league. Certainly, the Colorado Avalanche are not living up to the expectations that surrounded them prior to the first puck drop of the season.

Head coach Jared Bednar didn’t beat around the bush when asked on Tuesday what needs to happen for this team to get back on track. He was direct and to the point, and it would seem it serves as a warning.

According to reporter Meghan Angley on X, Bednar had some pretty strong feelings.

“If I have to go into the room and motivate our team or an individual all the time, then they shouldn’t be here. They’re in the wrong league.”

Well, that’s pretty clear. For a coach who has been behind the bench for more than a decade, his expectations of his players shouldn’t be in question.

Considering that this team has lost three of the last four, Bednar’s frustration and comments are certainly justified.

Avalanche Veterans Need to Step Up

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter where you looked or who you talked to before the season, the expectation was clear: this team should be in the Stanley Cup finals.

The roster boasts several veterans who aren’t just full of talent, but also have the experience and hockey IQ to make those dreams come true. Yet, here we are, 12 games in with a 6-5-1 record.

Just looking at the face value of the record, and really it isn’t that bad, but when you know how that record came to be and the inconsistencies behind it, the concern is real.

While Bednar’s words were strong, he also emphasized his belief in his team and his roster.

“The key for me, what I want to know is that we’re on the same page. If we are, I have a lot of trust in our guys.”

He addressed what he expects of his veterans.

“They know what our team looks like. Even this year, they know what it looks like when we are playing hard, when we are playing well.”

Reading into that, the opposite must be true as well. Both Bednar and the players know that.

The bottom line is that Bednar isn’t asking the team to perform a miracle, he’s just expecting them to play to their level which should be elite.

Putting the Avalanche Players on Notice

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no question about what the coach said or believes. If he has to be the daily motivator, then he doesn’t have the right team.

While that is true, he also admitted that it is his job to hold players accountable and provide encouragement. Bednar isn’t afraid to have hard conversations with players. What is off the table for him is being a daily cheerleader.

Let’s be honest. These players are paid to be self-motivated. This is an all-star cast in Colorado. The coach is just expecting them to behave that way.

The entire team, along with their coach, will have a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Ball Arena.

Even if they record a victory, it isn’t going to erase the evidence of a slow start this year. On the contrary, if the team comes out sluggish and uninspired, there will certainly be more questions about whether the coach’s message is resonating with the team.

Coach Bednar trusts his players. Now it’s time for them to justify that confidence on the ice.